2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: How to watch day 8
Jackson runs 10.77 PB to blast into Jamaica Olympic trials 100m final

Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah highlights 100m semi-finals at Jamaica trials

2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 2 order of events, Watch live

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson run sub-11 in heats at 2021 Jamaica trials

Briana Williams, Kemba Nelson, Kevona Davis to clash at Jamaica Trials

Day 8 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will continue on Friday, June 25, with some interesting battles and you can watch the live streaming online!

Published

Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400m_Hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin of USA Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN

EUGENE — The 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will continue on Friday with a healthy schedule that will include a pair of finals and you can watch live streaming coverage of Day 8 live on your television and online at the historic Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon.

Friday’s competition schedule will begin at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET with the start of the Javelin Throw qualifying round, while the men’s long jump qualifiers will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com will have the live television broadcast and streaming webcast, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. ET

The men’s long jump will include the Chicago Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin, who will attempt to make another Olympic team this weekend. Goodwin, the 2011 and 2012 U.S. Championships champion finished 10th at the London Summer Olympics. NCAA champion JuVaughn Harrison of LSU will also compete in the event, as well as reigning Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and 2016 World Indoor champion Marquis Dendy.

World champion Noah Lyles will start in the men’s 200m, so too will LSU’s Lance Lang, Georgia’s Matthew Boling, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek. The men’s 200m heats will go off at 5:04 p.m. ET.

World champion Grant Holloway will go in the men’s 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, Shamier Little, and NCAA champion Anna Cockrell will all start in that event, while the women’s 200m and 800m semi-finals are also scheduled to take place on Friday.

The two finals listed for Day 8 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials are the men’s Discus Throw at 6:30 p.m. ET and the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Watch Day 8 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Track and field fans can watch the coverage on Peacock streaming, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. | Here is the full schedule of events

Day 8 – Friday, June 25, 2021
1:00 p.m.Javelin ThrowWomenQualifying
1:30 p.m.Long JumpMenQualifying
2:04 p.m.200mMen1st Round
2:33 p.m.110m HurdlesMen1st Round
3:00 p.m.High JumpMenQualifying
3:02 p.m.800mWomenSemi-Finals
3:18 p.m.400m HurdlesMenSemi-Finals
3:30 p.m.Discus ThrowMenFinal
3:35 p.m.400m HurdlesWomen1st Round
4:05 p.m.1500mMenSemi-Finals
4:25 p.m.200mWomenSemi-Finals
4:42 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseMenFinal
