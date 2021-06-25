2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: How to watch day 8

EUGENE — The 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will continue on Friday with a healthy schedule that will include a pair of finals and you can watch live streaming coverage of Day 8 live on your television and online at the historic Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon.
Friday’s competition schedule will begin at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET with the start of the Javelin Throw qualifying round, while the men’s long jump qualifiers will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com will have the live television broadcast and streaming webcast, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET until 8:00 p.m. ET
The men’s long jump will include the Chicago Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin, who will attempt to make another Olympic team this weekend. Goodwin, the 2011 and 2012 U.S. Championships champion finished 10th at the London Summer Olympics. NCAA champion JuVaughn Harrison of LSU will also compete in the event, as well as reigning Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and 2016 World Indoor champion Marquis Dendy.
World champion Noah Lyles will start in the men’s 200m, so too will LSU’s Lance Lang, Georgia’s Matthew Boling, Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek. The men’s 200m heats will go off at 5:04 p.m. ET.
World champion Grant Holloway will go in the men’s 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, Shamier Little, and NCAA champion Anna Cockrell will all start in that event, while the women’s 200m and 800m semi-finals are also scheduled to take place on Friday.
The two finals listed for Day 8 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials are the men’s Discus Throw at 6:30 p.m. ET and the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at 7:42 p.m. ET.
Track and field fans can watch the coverage on Peacock streaming, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.
All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. | Here is the full schedule of events
Day 8 – Friday, June 25, 2021 1:00 p.m. Javelin Throw Women Qualifying 1:30 p.m. Long Jump Men Qualifying 2:04 p.m. 200m Men 1st Round 2:33 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men 1st Round 3:00 p.m. High Jump Men Qualifying 3:02 p.m. 800m Women Semi-Finals 3:18 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men Semi-Finals 3:30 p.m. Discus Throw Men Final 3:35 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women 1st Round 4:05 p.m. 1500m Men Semi-Finals 4:25 p.m. 200m Women Semi-Finals 4:42 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men Final