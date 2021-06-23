Allyson Felix chasing 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 200m title?

Despite punching a ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games in the women’s 400m, Allyson Felix remains among the starters for the 200m, following the heat sheets that were released this week. It was widely insinuated that Felix was thinking about pulling out of her secondary event, but as it stands, her participation at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials remains active.

Felix Still Hunting 200m Title?

On Sunday, the 35-year-old impressively staged a world-class comeback to finish second in the 400m in a season’s best of 50.02 seconds behind Quanera Hayes, who ran a year best time of 49.78s to capture her second-ever national title.

On Thursday Felix will return to the track at the historic Hayward Field to start in heat 5 of the women’s 200m, where she will take on Alabama star Tamara Clark, who will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing showing in the 100m.

Felix, the four-time Olympian, following her previous appearances at the 2004, 2008, 2012, and the 2016 Games, is a six-time Olympic gold medalists and was the 200m champion at the London 2012 Games.

Candace Hill, Lanae-Tava Thomas of USC, and Morolake Akinosun are among the sprinters who will start in heat 5 alongside Felix.

Gabby Thomas 200m Favorite?

Gabby Thomas, the sixth-fastest woman in the 200m this season with a personal best of 22.17s, will start as the favorite to win the event at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Thomas starts in heat 4 and from lane seven in a heat that will also include Maia McCoy of Tennessee, Kynnedy Flannel of Texas and Kyra Jefferson.

NCAA champion Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T will be desperate to get back on the track after she failed to make the final of the 100m.

A rested Sturgis, who will start as the fastest entry, following the withdrawal of Sha’Carri Richardson from the event, has had the opportunity to get a few day’s rest since her last outing, and she is optimistic about executing a better performance in the 200m this week.

She will start in heat one along with Teahna Daniels, Twanisha Terry, the USC senior, Lynna Irby and Jada Baylark of Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Hayes, the 400m champion will go in search of a double and will start in heat 3, alongside Jenna Prandini, while Anavia Battle of Ohio State will start in the second heat.