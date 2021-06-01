Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

American Track League Duval Challenge Report, Results
Advertisement

Main News

Holloway, McLeod headline hurdles field at Duval American Track League

Main News

Felix takes on strong 400m field at American Track League meet in Jacksonville

Main News

Young runs 9.89s, beats Lyles at Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont

Main News

Follow Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont live results

Main News

American Track League Duval Challenge Report, Results

Fast times dominate American Track League Duval County Challenge on Monday night, as Olympic preparations continued in Jacksonville, Florida.

Published

Several of the world’s top senior and junior athletes left their marks on the track on Monday night as preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo continued at the American Track League Duval Challenge in Jacksonville, Florida.

Standout Performances At American Track League Duval Challenge

Briana Williams, Erriyon Knighton, Brittany Anderson, Ronnie Baker, Grant Holloway, and Shamier Little, were among the athletes securing wins at the meeting, which was broadcast live on ESPN2 and streamed on WatchESPN and on the ESPN App.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Williams, the world U20 champion, continued her preparations for the Jamaican trials with an impressive 10.98 seconds (1.0m/s) to win the women’s 100m, with American Mikiah Brisco running 11.09 for second place and countrywoman Dezerea Bryant clocking 11.14 for third.

On the men’s side, in-form American sprinter and World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Baker posted a time of 9.99 seconds (1.3m/s) for the victory, this after he ran a wind-assisted (+3.1m/s) 9.91 in the heats.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, who ran a wind-aided 10..05 in the heats, returned to clock 10.09s for second place in the final, while USA’s Marvin Bracy-William and Chris Belcher each produced 10.11s to follow behind.

Andre De Grasse of Canada ran 9.92 (+3.6m/s) in the heats, but didn’t show for the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Holloway Dominates Again, Anderson Impressed

World-leader Holloway jumped all over his competitors early on his way to dominating a strong field again to win the men’s 110m hurdles, stopping the clock at 13.10. The 2019 world champion and world indoor 60m hurdles world record holder, finished ahead of countrymen Devon Allen (13.22) and U.S. champion Daniel Roberts (13.23).

Olympic champion Omar McLeod ran 13.16 (1.9m/s) to win his heat, but the Jamaican didn’t return for the final.

Jamaica’s Brittany Anderson put together back-to-back strong performances on the same evening on her way to topping a solid women’s 100m hurdles field, winning the final in 12.59s. Anderson, who is targeting a place on the Jamaican sprint hurdles team to Tokyo, later this summer, ran a PB of 12.58 (1.2m/s) in the heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World indoor silver medallist Christina Clemons was second in the final in 12.64s, with Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams just behind in 12.65s.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who clocked 12.50s in the heat false-started in the final.

Felix Keeps Improving, Knighton Breaks Bolt Record At American Track League Duval Challenge

Elsewhere, at the American Track League Duval Challenge meeting, multiply Olympic and world champion Allyson Felix won the women’s 400m in a season’s best of 50.66, ahead of Wadeline Jonathas (51.00) and Gabby Thomas (51.15).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The men’s 400m was wonder by Michael Cherry in 44.74, with teenager Justin Robinson shadowing him to the finishing line in 45.00.

Another teenage sensation, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, broke Usain Bolt’s world U18 best of 20.13, set in 2003, when he ran a personal best of 20.11s for first place in the men’s 200m. American 2016 world indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell and Briton’s European champion Zharnel Hughes trailed him home in 20.20s and 20.30s.

Meanwhile, the improving American hurdler Little bettered her own world-leading time in the women’s 400m hurdles after clocking 53.12s for first place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For results from the meet please visit here | You can also visit our dedicated results page for more of the latest results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

Holloway, McLeod headline hurdles field at Duval American Track League

The American Track League 2021 pits Olympic champion Omar McLeod and World champion Grant Holloway together in the 110m hurdles at Monday's Duval County...

20 hours ago
Allyson-Felix-2016-Olympic-Trials Allyson-Felix-2016-Olympic-Trials

Main News

Felix takes on strong 400m field at American Track League meet in Jacksonville

Allyson Felix faces a very strong women's 400m field at the Duval County Challenge - American Track League 2021 meeting in Jacksonville, Monday.

23 hours ago
Maggie_Malone_women_javelin_results Maggie_Malone_women_javelin_results

Main News

2021 Chula Vista Field Festival results and report

Two national records were broken at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival on May 29. The following are the results from the meeting, as...

2 days ago
Watch_live_stream_2021_British_Milers_Club_Grand_Prix Watch_live_stream_2021_British_Milers_Club_Grand_Prix

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers’ club grand prix

Watch and follow live streaming, results, and other updates of the 2021 British Milers' Club Grand Prix on Saturday (May 29). The details are...

3 days ago