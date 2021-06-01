American Track League Duval Challenge Report, Results

Several of the world’s top senior and junior athletes left their marks on the track on Monday night as preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo continued at the American Track League Duval Challenge in Jacksonville, Florida.

Standout Performances At American Track League Duval Challenge

Briana Williams, Erriyon Knighton, Brittany Anderson, Ronnie Baker, Grant Holloway, and Shamier Little, were among the athletes securing wins at the meeting, which was broadcast live on ESPN2 and streamed on WatchESPN and on the ESPN App.

Williams, the world U20 champion, continued her preparations for the Jamaican trials with an impressive 10.98 seconds (1.0m/s) to win the women’s 100m, with American Mikiah Brisco running 11.09 for second place and countrywoman Dezerea Bryant clocking 11.14 for third.

On the men’s side, in-form American sprinter and World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Baker posted a time of 9.99 seconds (1.3m/s) for the victory, this after he ran a wind-assisted (+3.1m/s) 9.91 in the heats.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, who ran a wind-aided 10..05 in the heats, returned to clock 10.09s for second place in the final, while USA’s Marvin Bracy-William and Chris Belcher each produced 10.11s to follow behind.

Andre De Grasse of Canada ran 9.92 (+3.6m/s) in the heats, but didn’t show for the final.

Holloway Dominates Again, Anderson Impressed

World-leader Holloway jumped all over his competitors early on his way to dominating a strong field again to win the men’s 110m hurdles, stopping the clock at 13.10. The 2019 world champion and world indoor 60m hurdles world record holder, finished ahead of countrymen Devon Allen (13.22) and U.S. champion Daniel Roberts (13.23).

Olympic champion Omar McLeod ran 13.16 (1.9m/s) to win his heat, but the Jamaican didn’t return for the final.

Jamaica’s Brittany Anderson put together back-to-back strong performances on the same evening on her way to topping a solid women’s 100m hurdles field, winning the final in 12.59s. Anderson, who is targeting a place on the Jamaican sprint hurdles team to Tokyo, later this summer, ran a PB of 12.58 (1.2m/s) in the heat.

World indoor silver medallist Christina Clemons was second in the final in 12.64s, with Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams just behind in 12.65s.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who clocked 12.50s in the heat false-started in the final.

Felix Keeps Improving, Knighton Breaks Bolt Record At American Track League Duval Challenge

Elsewhere, at the American Track League Duval Challenge meeting, multiply Olympic and world champion Allyson Felix won the women’s 400m in a season’s best of 50.66, ahead of Wadeline Jonathas (51.00) and Gabby Thomas (51.15).

The men’s 400m was wonder by Michael Cherry in 44.74, with teenager Justin Robinson shadowing him to the finishing line in 45.00.

Another teenage sensation, 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton, broke Usain Bolt’s world U18 best of 20.13, set in 2003, when he ran a personal best of 20.11s for first place in the men’s 200m. American 2016 world indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell and Briton’s European champion Zharnel Hughes trailed him home in 20.20s and 20.30s.

Meanwhile, the improving American hurdler Little bettered her own world-leading time in the women’s 400m hurdles after clocking 53.12s for first place.

For results from the meet please visit here | You can also visit our dedicated results page for more of the latest results.