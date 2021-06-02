Armory announces record 117 meets for next season

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 – The Armory Foundation announces a record number of track and field meets for the Armory New Balance Track & Field Center with a record 117 meets scheduled during the upcoming 2021-2022 indoor season.

The energetic slate begins October 10 and November 7 with The Armory Trials that provide high school upperclassmen a chance to bolster their college recruiting profiles with official fully automatic time marks and concludes March 31-April 2 with the popular Columbia & NewYork-Presbyterian Indoor Marathon.

In-between, The Armory once again hosts premier track & field athletes from around the world – Olympians, professional, college, high school, and youth participants.

“The Armory is delighted to announce a track season with more events than any season in the history of the building,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Rita Finkel. “With running commencing here as long ago as 1914, we are eager to welcome back all of our athletes and fans to the ‘Fastest Track in the World’ for a season of new records.”

The nationally televised Millrose Games, track & field’s most anticipated indoor meet, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 29. Leading up to the Millrose Games will be the Millrose Games Trials for high school and youth qualifiers on March 12 and the Millrose Games Youth Clinic featuring Olympian and professional instructors on Jan. 27.

Other featured 2021-22 meets included the Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec.18, the Marine Corps Holiday Classic on Dec. 28-29, the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games on Jan. 7-8, the Historically Black Colleges & Universities Showcase on January 15, the PSAL Martin Luther King Jr. Relays on January 17, the New Balance Games on Jan 21-22, the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge on Feb. 4-5, and the New Balance Nationals Indoors on March 11-13.

“After more than a year of postponed and canceled track meets, there is great enthusiasm to get ‘back on track’,” Armory Co-President Jonathan Schindel said. “From youth athletes to the older masters athletes, and of course our core participants, high school and elite track & field athletes, they are all eager to get back into The Armory.”

The Armory on March 18-20 will also be a national championship site to the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships.

For the complete Armory 2021-22 indoor schedule, please click HERE.

The Armory continues to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of all involved.