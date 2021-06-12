Best ways to watch and follow 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Day 4

The 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships will close out today, Saturday, June 12, and we will know the women’s team champion at the end of the evening. LSU has already run away with the men’s title on Friday night and we are now excited to see who will come out on top in the race for the women’s crown.

You can follow the live streaming coverage of day four here, with live results and other updates also available throughout the day. Georgia heads into Saturday’s fourth and final day with a six-point lead over Oregon in the women’s team scores and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on ESPNU. ESPN3 will have the live online stream with the live broadcast starting at 11 a.m. PT / 2:00 pm ET with Heptathlon events.

Field events begin at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 pm ET, with track events starting at 3:02 p.m. PT / 6:02 pm ET.

Several athletes are slated to highlight the championships, including Twanisha Terry and Anna Cockrell of USC, Tamara Clark and Mercy Chelangat of Alabama, LSU’s Tonea Marshall, Texas A&M’s Athing Mu, and Tyra Gittens, as well as Sarah Hendrick of Kennesaw State and BYU’s Whittni Orton.

Arkansas sits third in the team scores with 13 points, the same as North Dakota State and Ohio State, with Arizona State sitting on 12 points.

Pre championships favorite USC is yet to get off the mark after six finals, but the Trojans have a lot of finalists entering today’s last day of competition and I am expecting them to pile up the points later today.

NCAA outdoor championships Day 4 schedule

SATURDAY, JUNE 12 Track Events Time Event Round Division 3:02 PM 4×100 Relay Final Women 3:11 PM 1500 Meters Final Women 3:24 PM 3000 Steeplechase Final Women 3:42 PM 100 Hurdles Final Women 3:52 PM 100 Meters Final Women 4:02 PM 400 Meters Final Women 4:14 PM 800 Meters Final Women 4:27 PM 400 Hurdles Final Women 4:37 PM 200 Meters Final Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women 4:55 PM 5000 Meters Final Women 5:21 PM 4×400 Relay Final Women Field Events Time Event Round Division 2:30 PM High Jump Final Women 2:35 PM Discus Final Women 3:20 PM Triple Jump Final Women Combined Events Time Event Round Division 11:00 AM Long Jump Heptathlon Women 12:15 PM Javelin Heptathlon Women 4:43 PM 800 Meters Heptathlon Women