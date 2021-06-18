Cherry, Norman Advanced in 400m, watch U.S. Olympic trials live!

Michael Cherry and Michael Norman were among the leading qualifiers in the men’s 400 meters on Day One at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials here at the newly renovated iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (18). NCAA champion Randolph Ross and teenager Justin Robinson also advanced to the semifinals. You can watch and follow the live streaming coverage here. Don’t miss the action! For live results click here

Cherry Looks Very Comfortable When Advancing

Cherry, one of the leading contenders to win the title at this year’s championships, clocked 44.86 seconds to take the second heat over Florida’s Ryan Willie who ran 45.34s for second place and NCAA star Bryce Deadmon of Texas A&M who also booked a place in the semis with a time of 45.46.

Norman, the second fastest man in the world this season ran a well reserved 45.18s for second place in heat three behind Georgia’s Elija Godwin who took the heat from the outside lane in a time of 44.81. Godwin, who failed to make the final of the event at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships a week ago, is the second fastest qualifier from the heats.

North Carolina A&T Stars Ross, Stewart Advanced Too

Advancing to the semifinals with the fastest time is North Carolina A&T’s Trevor Stewart who looked solid when running a time of 44.75s to win heat one from the inside, beating another collegiate star in Noah Williams of LSU who ran 45.21, while teenager Robinson followed the college standouts home in third place with a time of 45.46.

Meanwhile, recently crowned NCAA outdoor champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T was only third in his heat in a time of 45.61.

However, the world-leader looked well relaxed when closing strongly in the final meters to secure a top three spot and he looked to have a lot more left in the tank for the Saturday’s semifinals.

Former Baylor Bears star Wil London won the heat in 45.46 with Vernon Norwood clocking 45.46 for second place.

The semifinals of the men’s 400m at the 2021 Olympic track and field trials will take place at 10:35 pm ET on Saturday’s second day.