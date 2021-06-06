Complete 2021 FBK Games results

Complete results from the 2021 FBK Games – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meeting – which took place at Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands on Sunday, June 6.

Topping the highlighted performances at the meeting was a world record run by Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands after she smashed the women’s 10,000m world record with a stunning run of 29 minutes and 6.82 seconds. Hassan broke the previous world record of 29:17.45, which was set at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting also saw several season and personal bests established on both the men’s and women’s side on the track and in several field events.

Below is the complete list of the results:

2021 FBK Games Results

Men’s results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

200 Metres – Men Wind: +0.6 m/s

1 MAKWALA Isaac BOT 20.37

2 DESALU Eseosa Fostine ITA 20.63

3 LEMAITRE Christophe FRA 20.79

4 BURNET Taymir NED 21.05

5 BOCKARIE Solomon NED 21.15

6 MARTINA Churandy NED 21.15

7 ADIGIDA Onyema NED 21.30

ADAMS Luxolo RSA DNF

400 Metres – Men

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 KERLEY Fred USA 44.74

2 DOBBER Jochem NED 45.51

3 BONEVACIA Liemarvin NED 45.77

4 NENE Zakhiti RSA 45.87

5 PETRUCCIANI Ricky SUI 45.94

6 HUDSON-SMITH Matthew GBR 46.17

7 ZALEWSKI Karol POL 46.48

8 AGARD Terrence NED 47.65

800 Metres – Men

1 BORKOWSKI Mateusz POL 1:47.02

2 ROBERT Benjamin FRA 1:47.15

3 GILES Elliot GBR 1:47.22

4 ROWDEN Daniel GBR 1:47.24

5 LANGFORD Kyle GBR 1:47.60

6 ORDÓÑEZ Saúl ESP 1:47.65

7 VAN DIEPEN Tony NED 1:47.86

8 CRESTAN Eliott BEL 1:48.15

9 LEARMONTH Guy GBR 1:48.50

10 LOBLES Djoao NED 1:48.65

HUTSOL Yevhen UKR DNF

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1500 Metres – Men

1 WIGHTMAN Jake GBR 3:34.67

2 KIPSANG Abel KEN 3:35.63

3 GÓMEZ Jesús ESP 3:35.70

4 SIMOTWO Charles Cheboi KEN 3:35.81

5 DEBJANI Ismael BEL 3:36.01

6 KWEMOI Ronald KEN 3:36.11

7 FONTES Ignacio ESP 3:36.90

8 COPELAND Piers GBR 3:37.62

9 DENISSEL Simon FRA 3:37.94

10 SZÖGI István HUN 3:38.05

11 ANDERIESSEN Bram NED 3:38.34

12 MUSAGALA Ronald UGA 3:38.69

13 DA’VALL GRICE Charlie GBR 3:38.95

14 ABDI ALI Mahadi NED 3:39.87

15 MCCANN Luke IRL 3:41.48

16 KIMELI Isaac BEL 3:45.50

17 DOUMA Richard NED 3:45.62

AKBACHE Mounir FRA DNF

110 Metres Hurdles – Men Wind: +1.7 m/s

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 MCLEOD Omar JAM 13.08

2 ALLEN Devon USA 13.32

3 BELOCIAN Wilhem FRA 13.34

4 SMET Koen NED 13.50

5 MANGA Aurel FRA 13.55

6 KING David GBR 13.57

7 AL YOUHA Yaqoub Mohamed KUW 13.71

8 VAN DER SCHAAF Liam NED 13.80

9 TRAJKOVIC Milan CYP 13.91

400 Metres Hurdles – Men

1 SAMBA Abderrahman QAT 48.56

2 COPELLO Yasmani TUR 48.88

3 SMIDT Nick NED 49.43

4 SIBILIO Alessandro ITA 49.56

5 VAILLANT Ludvy FRA 49.91

6 CHALMERS Alastair GBR 50.42

7 ANGELA Ramsey NED 51.04

8 WARDENBURG Nout NED 51.71

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

High Jump – Men

1 NEDASEKAU Maksim BLR 2.24

2 STARC Brandon AUS 2.20

3 TAMBERI Gianmarco ITA 2.20

4 DROUIN Derek CAN 2.20

4 THOMAS Donald BAH 2.20

6 CARMOY Thomas BEL 2.20

7 AMELS Douwe NED 2.20

8 RIVERA Edgar MEX 2.20

8 WILSON Jamal BAH 2.20

10 KOBIELSKI Norbert POL 2.15

FASSINOTTI Marco ITA NM

Pole Vault – Men

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 DUPLANTIS Armand SWE 6.10

2 OBIENA Ernest John PHI 5.80

3 VLOON Menno NED 5.80

4 KOPPELAAR Rutger NED 5.62

5 BRAZ Thiago BRA 5.62

6 BROEDERS Ben BEL 5.62

7 WALSH Cole USA 5.50

8 SVÄRD JACOBSSON Melker SWE 5.50

9 LILLEFOSSE Pål Haugen NOR 5.30

COPPELL Harry GBR NM

Long Jump – Men

Wind

1 BEY Augustin FRA 8.16 +1.5

2 SAMAAI Ruswahl RSA 8.10 +1.4

3 MITREVSKI Christopher AUS 8.04 +2.0

4 RANDAZZO Filippo ITA 8.01 +1.3

5 MAZUR Vladyslav UKR 7.99 +1.1

6 LASA Emiliano URU 7.98 +1.4

7 FRAYNE Henry AUS 7.96 +1.6

8 DALMERO Arnovis COL 7.81 +2.0

9 GFÖHLER Benjamin SUI 7.70 +0.6

10 PEDERSEN Sebastian DEN 7.63 +1.8

Women’s results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

100 Metres – Women Wind: +0.8 m/s

1 ASHER-SMITH Dina GBR 10.92

2 OKAGBARE Blessing NGR 11.02

3 NEITA Daryll GBR 11.04

4 SCHIPPERS Dafne NED 11.15

5 DEL PONTE Ajla SUI 11.25

6 SEDNEY Naomi NED 11.33

7 ROSIUS Rani BEL 11.44

8 VAN VLIET Leonie NED 11.60

9 SEEDO N’Ketia NED 11.67

400 Metres – Women

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 BOLINGO Cynthia BEL 51.16

2 NIELSEN Laviai GBR 51.44

3 KLAVER Lieke NED 51.46

4 VONDROVÁ Lada CZE 52.00

5 HEALY Phil IRL 52.58

6 DE WITTE Lisanne NED 52.59

7 BOKESA Aauri Lorena ESP 52.85

8 HOVENKAMP Eva NED 54.15

800 Metres – Women

1 REEKIE Jemma GBR 2:00.77

2 MUIR Laura GBR 2:00.95

3 BAKER Ellie GBR 2:01.02

4 LAMOTE Renelle FRA 2:01.02

5 BISSET Catriona AUS 2:01.85

6 NAKAAYI Halimah UGA 2:02.52

7 TRACEY Adelle GBR 2:02.63

8 GREEN Hanna USA 2:02.68

9 HYNNE Hedda NOR 2:02.92

10 VANDERELST Elise BEL 2:03.18

11 UMMELS Britt NED 2:03.50

12 SLOOT Bregje NED 2:04.34

SAKA Souliath BEN DNF

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10,000 Metres – Women

1 HASSAN Sifan NED 29:06.82

2 KIMAIS Irine Jepchumba KEN 30:37.24

3 CHEROTICH Daisy KEN 30:37.31

4 DAVIES Rose AUS 30:54.89

5 TELE Joyce Chepkemoi KEN 30:59.01

6 KITE Gloriah KEN 31:13.04

7 CHELANGAT Mercyline UGA 31:15.05

8 SCOTT Dominique RSA 31:19.89

9 KIPKOECH Brillian Jepkorir KEN 31:46.17

10 GREGSON Genevieve AUS 32:11.89

11 BUSCOMB Camille NZL 32:12.39

12 WOLDU Mekdes ERI 32:44.42

13 BATT-DOYLE Isobel AUS 32:52.25

LAHTI Sarah SWE DNF

ROTICH Jackline Chepwogen KEN DNF

SECCAFIEN Andrea CAN DNF

VAN ES Diane NED DNF

100 Metres Hurdles – Women Wind: +0.5 m/s

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 CAMACHO-QUINN Jasmine PUR 12.44

2 SKRZYSZOWSKA Pia POL 12.80

3 DI LAZZARO Elisa Maria ITA 13.00

4 SEDNEY Zoë NED 13.02

5 TAPPER Megan JAM 13.05

6 SAMBA-MAYELA Cyréna FRA 13.11

7 BAKKER Sharona NED 13.16

8 ZAGRÉ Anne BEL 13.22

9 BOONS Eefje NED 13.52

400 Metres Hurdles – Women

1 BOL Femke NED 54.33

2 RYZHYKOVA Anna UKR 54.59

3 NEL Wenda RSA 55.25

4 ZAPLETALOVÁ Emma SVK 55.29

5 PETERSEN Sara Slott DEN 55.55

6 NIELSEN Lina GBR 55.76

7 COUCKUYT Paulien BEL 56.70

8 BELLE Tia-Adana BAR 57.19

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discus Throw – Women

1 PÉREZ Yaimé CUB 65.91

2 PERKOVIĆ Sandra CRO 65.80

3 CÁ Liliana POR 65.07

4 CABALLERO Denia CUB 62.46

5 ROBERT-MICHON Mélina FRA 58.88

6 ZABAWSKA Daria POL 58.29

7 BEBE Kathrine DEN 55.30

8 VAN DAALEN Alida NED 55.17

9 NUGTER Corinne NED 52.21