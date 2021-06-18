Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials
Advertisement

Main News

Sha'Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Cherry, Norman Advanced in 400m, watch U.S. Olympic trials live!

Main News

Felix cruises into 400m semis at 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Main News

Houlihan removed from U.S. Olympic trials start list

Main News

Crouser breaks meeting record, advanced to shot put final at U.S. Olympic Trials

Main News

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser smashed the world shot put record at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, on Friday (18). He threw 23.37m.

Published

Ryan-Crouser-breaks-shot-put-world-record
Ryan Crouser breaks the world shot put record at the 2021 US Olympic trials

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser continued his fruitful form this season after he broke another world record in the men’s shot put. The American who earlier this year took down the indoor record during the winter season, returned to break a long-standing outdoor world record in the shot put at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene on Friday (18). For the full results please visit here

Crouser Finally Breaks A Record He’s Been Chasing For Years

After smashing the meeting record during the qualifying round earlier in the day, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion came back a little more than six hours later in the final with a towering round four effort of 23.37m to add 25 centimeters to the world record set by Randy Barnes back in 1990.

So confident Crouser was in his fourth round throw on Friday evening, he was celebrating the world record even before the shot had made it to the ground.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It was a really special moment for,” Crouser. I feel like a weight was lifted to finally get the world record.”

The world silver medallist had given a hint that he was in record-breaking form when he threw 22.92m in the opening round of the qualifiers, which was the fifth best throw in history and the second-best mark of his career.

After opening the contest with 22.61m to take an early lead, Crouser followed that throw up with 22.55m and 22.73m to complete the first three rounds.

By the half-way stage of the competition, two-time world champion Joe Kovacs was the only other man to have thrown beyond 22 metres (22.06m).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fired up from his record-breaking throw, Crouser sent his fifth effort out to near the 23-metre line but it was a foul. He ended his series with 22.62m, his seventh throw of the day beyond 22 metres.

Kovacs improved to 22.34m in the final round to take second place, more than a metre behind Crouser, while Payton Otterdahl completed the team with a third place finish after throwing 21.92m in the fifth round.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021 Sha'Carri-Richardson-US-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson ran the day's fastest time to advance in the women's 100m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Richardson ran...

10 mins ago
Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m

Main News

Cherry, Norman Advanced in 400m, watch U.S. Olympic trials live!

Report from the heats of the men's 400m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Friday....

2 hours ago
Allyson_Felix_2021_USA_Olympic_Trials Allyson_Felix_2021_USA_Olympic_Trials

Main News

Felix cruises into 400m semis at 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Allyson Felix ran comfortably to win her heat of the women's 400m on Day 1 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials...

3 hours ago
US_Olympic_Trials_Shelby_Houlihan US_Olympic_Trials_Shelby_Houlihan

Main News

Houlihan removed from U.S. Olympic trials start list

Shelby Houlihan has been completely removed from the starting list at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Friday after testing positive.

6 hours ago