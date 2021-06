Day 1: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials schedule, watch live

Here is the Order of Events, times, and categories for Day One at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials. The meeting is being served as a championship for both the senior and junior athletes, as the Caribbean island prepares to select several teams for the busy part of the track and field season.

Among the events scheduled for the first day on Thursday are the women’s and men’s early rounds of the 100m, and the 400m hurdles, while there are several junior competitions listed to take place.

Reigning Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, world champion and two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, along with U20 world champion Briana Williams, will all face the starter in the women’s 100m on Day One.

The likes of Yohan Blake, Nigel Ellis, Oblique Seville, and Julian Forte are among the male sprinters who will lineup in the 100m quarter-final heats later this event.

At the time of this report, the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials is being disturbed by rain.

2021 Jamaica Olympic trials day 1 schedule

8:30 AM #32 Boys 18-19 Long Jump Under 20 Finals

8:30 AM #25 Girls 17 & Under Javelin Throw Under 18 Finals

8:30 AM #33 Girls 17 & Under Discus Throw Under 18 Finals

8:30 AM #9 Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

8:45 AM #10 Boys 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

9:05 AM #11 Girls 18-19 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

9:15 AM #12 Boys 18-19 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

9:30 AM #93 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR-QUALI Prelims

9:45 AM #31 Girls 18-19 Long Jump Under 20 Finals

10:00 AM #13 Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

10:00 AM #35 Girls 18-19 Discus Throw Under 20 Finals

10:10 AM #14 Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

10:15 AM #27 Girls 18-19 Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

10:25 AM #15 Girls 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

10:35 AM #16 Boys 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

10:45 PM #30 Boys 17 & Under Long Jump Under 18 Finals

10:55 AM #5 Girls 17 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

11:05 AM #6 Boys 17 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

11:15 AM #26 Boys 17 & Under Javelin Throw Under 18 Finals

11:20 AM #7 Girls 18-19 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

11:30 AM #8 Boys 18-19 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

11:55 AM #1 Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Prelims

12:00 PM #29 Girls 17 & Under Long Jump Under 18 Finals

12:05 PM #3 Girls 18-19 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

12:20 PM #2 Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Prelims

12:35 PM #4 Boys 18-19 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

2:45 PM #38 Boys 18-19 Pole Vault Under 20 Finals

3:30 PM #92 Men 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

5:20 PM #73 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

5:40 PM #74 Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

6:05 PM #9 Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

6:10 PM #11 Girls 18-19 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

6:15 PM #10 Boys 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

6:20 PM #12 Boys 18-19 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

6:35 PM #59 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

6:50 PM #60 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims