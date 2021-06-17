Connect with us

Day 1: 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials how to watch live, starting lists
Kojo Musah sets Danish 100m record in Kladno

Ronnie Baker: Kerley is brave to run 100m at US Olympic Trials

Terrance Laird to run just the 200m at US Olympic Trials

Fred Kerley scratched from 400m, entered in 100/200 at US Olympic Trials

Final NCAA Championships women's team score

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on NBCSN and NBCSports.com. Live television coverage will be on NBC.

Published

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials will get going on Friday with the first day of competition and here are the starting lists, live streaming and television details, as well as the event schedule for Day 1 of the championships at the renovated historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

A mixture of running and field event competition is slated to take place on Friday’s opening day, with the coverage set to begin at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET with the highly anticipated men’s shot put contest.

Live streaming coverage will begin at 7:00 pm ET for three hours until 10:00 pm ET on NBCSports.com and NBCSN, while the live television coverage will be on NBC and starting at 10:00 pm ET for one hour until 11:00 pm ET. For live results please visit here

Among the track events slated for Day 1 are the women’s 1500m heats, as well as the men’s and women’s 400m first round heatss and the opening rounds of the women’s 100m dash.

When Are The 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, How To Watch Live?

There are two finals set for Friday, the men’s 10,000m run and the shot put for the men.

The lone track event final will take place at 7:25 pm PT / 10:25 pm ET and it will include the likes of Ben True and Lopez Lomong. Among the other starters to watch will be Woody Kincaid who has a personal and seasonal best time of 27:12.78, as well as Grant Fisher who comes in with a lifetime effort of 27:11.29.

While the men’s shot put will open the competition at the trials, the first running event will start at 4:03 pm PT / 7:03 pm ET with the women’s 1500m 1st round.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Day 1 Schedule

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change.

Day 1 – Friday, June 18, 2021
12:00 p.m.Shot PutMenQualifying
12:05 p.m.Hammer ThrowMenQualifying
4:00 p.m.Discus ThrowWomenQualifying
4:03 p.m.1500mWomen1st Round
4:30 p.m.400mWomen1st Round
4:45 p.m.High JumpWomenQualifying
4:58 p.m.400mMen1st Round
5:26 p.m.800mMen1st Round
5:54 p.m.5000mWomen1st Round
6:15 p.m.Triple JumpWomenQualifying
6:30 p.m.Shot PutMenFinal
6:37 p.m.100mWomen1st Round
7:25 p.m.10,000mMenFinal
Ronnie Baker: Kerley is brave to run 100m at US Olympic Trials

One of America's top sprinters Ronnie Baker thinks Fred Kerley is brave to skip the 400m to run the 100m and 200m at the...

20 hours ago
Terrance Laird to run just the 200m at US Olympic Trials

Terrance Laird will only run the 200m at the US Olympic Trials and I believe this gives him the best chance of making the...

2 days ago
Fred Kerley scratched from 400m, entered in 100/200 at US Olympic Trials

Fred Kerley scratched from the 400m and entered in the 100m and 200m at the US Olympic Trials. It will be tough for the...

3 days ago
How to watch 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix Watford

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 British Milers Club Grand Prix Watford meeting on Saturday, June 12, on RunnerSpace.com.

5 days ago