Day 1: 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials how to watch live, starting lists

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials will get going on Friday with the first day of competition and here are the starting lists, live streaming and television details, as well as the event schedule for Day 1 of the championships at the renovated historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

A mixture of running and field event competition is slated to take place on Friday’s opening day, with the coverage set to begin at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET with the highly anticipated men’s shot put contest.

Live streaming coverage will begin at 7:00 pm ET for three hours until 10:00 pm ET on NBCSports.com and NBCSN, while the live television coverage will be on NBC and starting at 10:00 pm ET for one hour until 11:00 pm ET. For live results please visit here

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the track events slated for Day 1 are the women’s 1500m heats, as well as the men’s and women’s 400m first round heatss and the opening rounds of the women’s 100m dash.

There are two finals set for Friday, the men’s 10,000m run and the shot put for the men.

The lone track event final will take place at 7:25 pm PT / 10:25 pm ET and it will include the likes of Ben True and Lopez Lomong. Among the other starters to watch will be Woody Kincaid who has a personal and seasonal best time of 27:12.78, as well as Grant Fisher who comes in with a lifetime effort of 27:11.29.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While the men’s shot put will open the competition at the trials, the first running event will start at 4:03 pm PT / 7:03 pm ET with the women’s 1500m 1st round.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Day 1 Schedule

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. Day 1 – Friday, June 18, 2021 12:00 p.m. Shot Put Men Qualifying 12:05 p.m. Hammer Throw Men Qualifying 4:00 p.m. Discus Throw Women Qualifying 4:03 p.m. 1500m Women 1st Round 4:30 p.m. 400m Women 1st Round 4:45 p.m. High Jump Women Qualifying 4:58 p.m. 400m Men 1st Round 5:26 p.m. 800m Men 1st Round 5:54 p.m. 5000m Women 1st Round 6:15 p.m. Triple Jump Women Qualifying 6:30 p.m. Shot Put Men Final 6:37 p.m. 100m Women 1st Round 7:25 p.m. 10,000m Men Final