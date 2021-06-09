Day 1 schedule: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9

Connect with us

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships have finally arrived and you will not want to miss any of the action. Here is the Day 1 schedule for June 9!

Published

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will get underway on Wednesday, June 9, and here is the complete schedule for Day 1. The first day of the championships will see only the men and the schedule will include field events, running events, as well as the Decathlon. ESPN3, ESPNU, WatchESPN, and ESPN2 will have coverage.

Action on Wednesday’s first day will start at 1:00 pm Pacific time / 4:00 pm ET with the men’s decathlon, which will include the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 400m.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

The field event contest will take place will begin at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 ET with the men’s hammer throw finals, with the pole vault, javelin, long jump, and shot all slated to take place on the first day.

The running competition will start at 5:02 pm PT / 8:02 pm ET with the semifinals of the men’s 4x100m relay and this will consist of three heats. Heat one, which includes LSU, Houston, and Georgia, is expected to be the most entertaining.

Semi-final heats of the 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, 110m hurdles, 100m, 800m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 200m, and the 4x400m relay are the other events taking place on Day 1.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9   
 Track Events  
TimeEventRoundDivision
5:02 PM4×100 RelaySemifinalMen
5:16 PM1500 MetersSemifinalMen
5:32 PM 3000 SteeplechaseSemifinalMen
6:02 PM110 HurdlesSemifinalMen
6:16 PM100 MetersSemifinalMen
6:30 PM400 MetersSemifinalMen
6:44 PM800 MetersSemifinalMen
7:00 PM400 HurdlesSemifinalMen
7:14 PM200 MetersSemifinalMen
7:26 PM400 MetersDecathlonMen
7:38 PM10,000 MetersFinalMen
8:18 PM4×400 RelaySemifinalMen
 Field Events  
TimeEventRoundDivision
2:30 PM*HammerFinalMen
5:30 PMPole VaultFinalMen
6:15 PMJavelinFinalMen
6:30 PMLong JumpFinalMen
7:10 PMShot PutFinalMen
 Combined Events  
TimeEventRoundDivision
1:00 PM100 MetersDecathlonMen
1:40 PMLong JumpDecathlonMen
2:55 PMShot PutDecathlonMen
4:10 PMHigh JumpDecathlonMen
7:26 PM400 MetersDecathlonMen

