Day 1 schedule: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will get underway on Wednesday, June 9, and here is the complete schedule for Day 1. The first day of the championships will see only the men and the schedule will include field events, running events, as well as the Decathlon. ESPN3, ESPNU, WatchESPN, and ESPN2 will have coverage.

Action on Wednesday’s first day will start at 1:00 pm Pacific time / 4:00 pm ET with the men’s decathlon, which will include the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 400m.

The field event contest will take place will begin at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 ET with the men’s hammer throw finals, with the pole vault, javelin, long jump, and shot all slated to take place on the first day.

The running competition will start at 5:02 pm PT / 8:02 pm ET with the semifinals of the men’s 4x100m relay and this will consist of three heats. Heat one, which includes LSU, Houston, and Georgia, is expected to be the most entertaining.

Semi-final heats of the 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, 110m hurdles, 100m, 800m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 200m, and the 4x400m relay are the other events taking place on Day 1.

