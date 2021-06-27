Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials
Advertisement

Main News

Fraser-Pryce at the double; runs 21.79 at Jamaica Olympic trials

Main News

BREAKING: Olympic champion Omar McLeod finishes last at Jamaica Olympic trials

Main News

How to watch, listen the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 4

Main News

[Watch Video] Gabby Thomas runs No. 3 fastest-ever 200m to win at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Grant Holloway runs 12.81, just missed 110m WR at U.S. Olympic trials

Main News

Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials

How to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials? You can stream all the action on NBC and the Olympic Champion on Sunday!

Published

Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400mH
Sydney McLaughlin of USA Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN

EUGENE, Ore. — The 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials enter its final day of competition on Sunday, June 27, and here is the schedule and how to watch and follow live streaming coverage on Day 10 from the iconic Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon.

Sunday’s last day will be televised live on NBC with the broadcast getting underway at 7:00 p.m. and conclude an hour and a half later at 8:30 p.m. ET. The national broadcast will begin with the final of the women’s 400m hurdles which gets underway at 7:18 p.m. ET and closeout with the men’s 200m final, which is slated for a 7:52 p.m. start.

However, fans can watch live streaming of the men’s 5000m final and other early events on the schedule on the Olympic Channel and the PeacockTV streaming platform, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. The resumption of the women’s Heptathlon competition will get going at 4:00 p.m. ET with the long jump.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live?

The men’s high jump, which will feature 2012 Olympic champion Erik Kynard and NCAA champion JuVaughn Harrison will also take place on the final day, with Harrison returning to double up later in the final of the men’s long jump against Olympic champion Jeff Henderson.

Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, and Ajee’ Wilson will go head-to-head in the final of the women’s 800m, while the women’s 400m hurdles final will feature world record holder and Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad matching up against world silver medalist and world-leader Sydney McLaughlin, as well as Shamier Little.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: [Watch Video] Gabby Thomas runs No. 3 fastest-ever 200m to win at U.S. Olympic trials

The men’s 200m final will closeout the television coverage and this mouth-watering battle will see world champion Noah Lyles, teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton, Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley all hunting three spots. LSU’s standout Terrance Laird will also race in the final.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz will hunt another place on the team in the men’s 1500m with Cole Hocker and Craig Engels also among the starters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Day 10 – Sunday, June 27, 2021
10:00 a.m.5000mMenFinal
1:00 p.m.Long JumpWomenHeptathlon
1:15 p.m.High JumpMenFinal
2:15 p.m.Javelin ThrowWomenHeptathlon
3:50 p.m.800m – BWomenHeptathlon
3:45 p.m.Long JumpMenFinal
4:04 p.m.800m – AWomenHeptathlon
4:18 p.m.400m HurdlesWomenFinal
4:30 p.m.800mWomenFinal
4:40 p.m.1500mMenFinal
4:52 p.m.200mMenFinal
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning

Main News

How to watch, listen the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 4

Watch live streaming coverage of the Jamaica Olympic trials day 4 coverage live, with Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thompson-Herah, McLeod in action.

5 hours ago
Dalilah Muhammad winning the USA Championships 400m hurdles title in 2019 Dalilah Muhammad winning the USA Championships 400m hurdles title in 2019

Main News

Muhammad v Little highlights women’s 400m hurdles semis at U.S. Olympic trials

Dalilah Muhammad and Shamier Little will go head-to-head in the semi-finals of the women's 400m hurdles at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trial on Saturday.

18 hours ago
Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

How to Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

Allyson Felix and Gabby Thomas will lineup in the women's 200m finals at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials. Fans can watch live streaming of...

20 hours ago
Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400m_Hurdles Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400m_Hurdles

Main News

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: How to watch day 8

Day 8 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will continue on Friday, June 25, with some interesting battles and you can watch the live...

2 days ago