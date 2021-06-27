Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — The 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials enter its final day of competition on Sunday, June 27, and here is the schedule and how to watch and follow live streaming coverage on Day 10 from the iconic Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon.

Sunday’s last day will be televised live on NBC with the broadcast getting underway at 7:00 p.m. and conclude an hour and a half later at 8:30 p.m. ET. The national broadcast will begin with the final of the women’s 400m hurdles which gets underway at 7:18 p.m. ET and closeout with the men’s 200m final, which is slated for a 7:52 p.m. start.

However, fans can watch live streaming of the men’s 5000m final and other early events on the schedule on the Olympic Channel and the PeacockTV streaming platform, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. The resumption of the women’s Heptathlon competition will get going at 4:00 p.m. ET with the long jump.

The men’s high jump, which will feature 2012 Olympic champion Erik Kynard and NCAA champion JuVaughn Harrison will also take place on the final day, with Harrison returning to double up later in the final of the men’s long jump against Olympic champion Jeff Henderson.

Athing Mu, Raevyn Rogers, and Ajee’ Wilson will go head-to-head in the final of the women’s 800m, while the women’s 400m hurdles final will feature world record holder and Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad matching up against world silver medalist and world-leader Sydney McLaughlin, as well as Shamier Little.

The men’s 200m final will closeout the television coverage and this mouth-watering battle will see world champion Noah Lyles, teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton, Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley all hunting three spots. LSU’s standout Terrance Laird will also race in the final.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz will hunt another place on the team in the men’s 1500m with Cole Hocker and Craig Engels also among the starters.

