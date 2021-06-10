Day 2: 2021 NCAA outdoor championships schedule, watch live

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships will continue on Wednesday, June 10 with women’s day and you can watch and follow all the action live on ESPN2 and ESPNU, while live online streaming will be on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com. Live results will also be available for those fans who are looking to stay updated with the competition without video coverage.

Day 2 of the championships will begin at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET with the resumption of the decathlon for men and the first event in this competition on the second day will be the 110m hurdles. The discus throw at 10:20 am PT / 1:20 pm ET will follow, while the pole vault, javelin, and 1500m will close out the competition.

Field events, meanwhile, will start at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET with the women’s hammer final, with the pole vault, javelin, long jump, and shot put, the other finals slated in the field events on the women’s side.

In the meantime, running events will get underway at 3:32 pm PT / 6:32 pm ET with the women’s 4x100m relay semi-final races, with the 1500m and 3000m steeplechase following that event at 3:46 PT and 4:02 PT.

Also on the schedule for women’s day on day two at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships are the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles, 100m, 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, 200m, 10,000m and the 4x400m relay.

2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 June 10

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Track Events

Time Event Round Division

3:32 PM 4×100 Relay Semifinal Women

3:46 PM 1500 Meters Semifinal Women

4:02 PM 3000 Steeplechase Semifinal Women

4:32 PM 100 Hurdles Semifinal Women

4:46 PM 100 Meters Semifinal Women

5:00 PM 400 Meters Semifinal Women

5:14 PM 800 Meters Semifinal Women

5:30 PM 400 Hurdles Semifinal Women

5:44 PM 200 Meters Semifinal Women

5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men

6:08 PM 10,000 Meters Final Women

6:48 PM 4×400 Relay Semifinal Women



Field Events

Time Event Round Division

1:00 PM *Hammer Final Women

4:00 PM Pole Vault Final Women

4:45 PM Javelin Final Women

5:00 PM Long Jump Final Women

5:40 PM Shot Put Final Women



Combined Events

Time Event Round Division

9:30 AM 110 Hurdles Decathlon Men

10:20 AM Discus Decathlon Men

11:20 AM Pole Vault Decathlon Men

2:00 PM Javelin Decathlon Men

5:56 PM 1500 Meters Decathlon Men