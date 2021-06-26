Day 3 schedule: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials, how to watch live

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here is the complete schedule and tentative starting times for each event on Day 3 of the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium here in Kingston, on Saturday, June 26.

Today’s competition will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time / 9:00 a.m. ET with the girls’ 3000m run open, while the final event is set for 7:20 p.m. Jamaica time / 8:20 p.m. ET with the senior men’s 110m hurdles preliminaries.

Live coverage of the championships will be on TVJ Sports Network for those watching in Jamaica, while fans who are looking to stream the event live outside of the country can purchase a subscription from 1spotmedia.com ($) for a day pass of $3.99. The Season Pass is $6.99.

Among the athletes slated to compete on Day 3 at the 2021 Olympic Trials are Omar McLeod, the 110m hurdles champion from the Rio 2016 Olympics, who will lineup against Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy in the same heat, with NCAA standout Damion Thomas starting in heat two.

The women’s 100m hurdles will see Britany Anderson, Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Ackera Nugent and Trishauna Hemmings all starting in the heats.

The men’s and women’s 200m heats will also take place on Saturday with Briana Williams and Elaine Thompson-Herah starting in the same heat and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce going in heat three.

Yohan Blake, national 100m champion Tyquendo Tracey and Nigel Ellis are among the starters in the first round of the men’s 200m.

Meanwhile, the semi-final heats of the 400m for women and men are also listed for the third day, while world champion Tajay Gayle goes in the men’s long jump and Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams battle in the women’s triple jump.

2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials Schedule: Day 3

Session: 3 JAAA/SVL NATIONAL JUNIOR& SENIOR TRIALS

Day 3 – Saturday 6/26/2021

Event Round

8:00 AM #21 Girls 3000 Meter Run OPEN Finals

8:30 AM #24 Boys 5000 Meter Run OPEN Finals

8:50 AM #62 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

9:00 AM #51 Girls 17 & Under High Jump Under 18 Finals

9:00 AM #48 Boys 17 & Under Shot Put Under 18 Finals

9:00 AM #58 Boys 18-19 Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

9:10 AM #43 Girls 17 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

9:15 AM #44 Boys 17 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

9:25 AM #46 Boys 18-19 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

9:30 AM #45 Girls 18-19 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

9:30 AM #87 Women 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

9:40 AM #42 Boys 18-19 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

9:50 AM #41 Boys 17 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

10:05 AM #40 Girls 18-19 100 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

10:15 AM #39 Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

10:30 AM #56 Boys 17 & Under Triple Jump Under 18 Finals

10:30 AM #53 Girls 18-19 High Jump Under 20 Finals

10:30 AM #50 Boys 18-19 Shot Put Under 20 Finals

10:30 AM #13 Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

10:45 AM #14 Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

10:50 AM #15 Girls 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

11:00 AM #88 Men 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

11:10 AM #16 Boys 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:00 PM #77 Women 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

5:50 PM #63 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

5:30 PM #89 Women 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

6:00 PM #82 Men 20+ Long Jump SENIOR Finals

6:05 PM #64 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:10 PM #78 Men 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

6:20 PM #65 Women 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

6:25 PM #66 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

6:30 PM #86 Men 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

6:40 PM #61 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

6:50 PM #62 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

7:05 PM #71 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

7:20 PM #72 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims