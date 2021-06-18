Connect with us

Djamel Sejati improves PB to 1:44.91 in France

Djamel Sejati continues his impressive form in the 800m during a track meet in Strasbourg, while Ebrahima Camara close to 100m national record.

Published

Djamel Sejati clocked a personal best of 1:44.91 in the 800m at the Meeting National de Strasbourg in France on Wednesday (16) to continue his superb form in the discipline this season.

Sejati who was running the 800m for the fourth time this season, was lowering his personal best for the third time this campaign. After opening his season with a solid performance of 1:45.99 in Batna, on April 12, the Algerian improved his personal best to 1:45.86 in Alger, on 7 May.

He then followed up that performance with a 1:46.50 runner-up finish in Alger, again on 28 May, before smashing his lifetime best two-days ago with a time that currently ranks him 20th in world for 2021.

Ten of the 11 finishers posted personal bests at the meeting Strasbourg, with Baptiste Mischler of France running a PB of 1:45.37 for second place and Ramzi Abdenouz of Algeria crossing the line at a PB of 1:45.96 for third place. Belgium’s Aurele Vandeputte ran 1:45.98 to also dip under 1:46:00.

Also at the meeting in Strasbourg, Teuraiterai Tupaia of France threw a national under-23 record and personal best of 80.86m to win the men’s javelin throw.

At another track and field meeting in France, this time in Pontoise, Gambian Ebrahima Camara clocked 10.16s to take the men’s 100m and came within 0.01 seconds off his personal best.

Hassan Taftian of Iran was second in 10.31 with third place going to Sengan Jobe of Gambia in a personal best of 10.37.

Carolle Zahi of France won the women’s 100m in a time of 11.31s, while Gina Bass of Gambia ran 22.70s to take first place in the women’s 200m.

