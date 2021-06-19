Emotional Sha’Carri Richardson wins US Olympic trials 100m title

Sha’Carri Richardson fulfilled her lifelong dream of being an Olympian on Saturday night after she won the women’s 100m title in 10.86 seconds (-1.0m/s) at the 2021 USA Olympic Trials here at the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene.

Richardson, who revealed after the race that she lost her biological mother recently, dedicated her performance to her family, and especially her grandmother who helped to hold her grounded during the difficult times.

“Nobody knows what I go through,” she told NBC in an interview after her victory. “Everybody has struggles and I understand that but yall see me on this track and you see the poker face I put on, but nobody but (my family) and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.”

Richardson had to come from behind once again to secure the victory on Saturday after the fast-starting Javianne Oliver got a big jump on the rest of the field.

For a split moment it seemed as though Oliver would upset the favorite, but the 21-year-old closed fast to seal the win and punched her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Oliver held on to take second place in 10.99 seconds, while Teahna Daniels, the 2019 national champion, grabbed the last Tokyo 100m spot by finishing third in 11.03s.

After the race, the three women greeted one another to celebrate their place on Team USA.

Jenna Prandini finished fourth in 11.11 with Gabby Thomas (11.15) and English Gardner (11.16) rounding out the top six finishers who will be part of the relay pool.

Meanwhile, the responsive supporters in the stands were shocked but delighted to see Aleia Hobbs returning to the track to take a place in the final as she was reinstated after the officials said that they made an error when she was disqualified in the semi-finals for a false start.