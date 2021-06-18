Connect with us

Felix cruises into 400m semis at 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Allyson Felix ran comfortably to win her heat of the women’s 400m on Day 1 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Friday. Watch live stream!

Published

Allyson Felix cruised into the semifinal of the women’s 400 meters after winning her heat comfortably at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, June 18. World Championships finalist Wadeline Jonathas was the fastest qualifier with a time of 50.64 seconds.

Felix, the six-time Olympic gold medalist, looked absolutely comfortable when she took the first heat of the event in 50.99s. The 35-year-old who is seeking to make her fifth Olympic team this summer, said after winning her heat that she just want to take everything in and enjoy running again after returning to the track following the birth of her daughter.

“It’s been a hard road so I am just happy to be here,” she told NBCSN. I feel good. I just want to run smart, keep progressing.”

When Are The 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, How To Watch Live?

Following Felix home in heat one was Jessica Beard who ran 51.10s for second place and Jaide Stepter Baynes (51.21).

Meanwhile, Jonathas clocked the fastest time from the heats as she posted 50.64s to take the third heat. The world championships fourth place finisher from Doha in 2019, got home ahead of Lynna Irby (50.91) and Kaylin Whitney (50.94) who both cracked the 51-seconds barrier.

Elsewhere, Kendall Ellis was the winner of heat 4 and she posted a time of 51.02s and looked very relaxed when crossing the finishing line. Shae Anderson of UCLA ran home for second place in the heat in 51.32 with Florida’s Talitha Diggs, the runner-up at the NCAA Championships last week, getting third with 51.74.

Quanera Hayes ran an aggressive opening 300m and then relaxed to her winning time of 52.34s.

Advancing to the final as well were Taylor Manson of Florida who was second to Hayes in 52.37 and Duke’s Brittany Aveni who ran 52.54 for third place in the same heat.

The semifinals of the women’s 400m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials is on Saturday.

