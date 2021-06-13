Final NCAA Championships women’s team score

EUGENE, Ore. — The final women’s team scores at the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships, which concluded at the new-looked Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, June 12. The championship was predicted to be a close contest, but USC won comfortably by 11 points.

The Trojans, led by Anna Cockrell who won the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles double, tallied 74 points on just the final day after entering Saturday’s championship without a point on the board.

USC’s victory added to its national championships in 2018 and 2001, while the Pac-12 powerhouses improved on the national runners-up spot from the 2019 national championships.

Texas A&M finished second with 63 points and accord to the statisticians, it marked the sixth time in the last 12 national championships that the Aggies were finishing in the top two.

Georgia tallied 37.5 points to take third place with North Carolina A&T, led by sprinter Cambrea Sturgis who Swept the sprint double – took fourth with 31 points and Alabama also finished on 31 points to round out the top 5.

LSU with 28.5 points was sixth and the SEC powerhouse was followed by fellow conference representative Florida with 28, Texas with 28, Arizona State with 22, and BYU on 20.

A total of 66 teams scored at least one point at this year’s outdoor championships.

Complete Women’s Team Score – 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Pl Women [21 out of 21 scored] Pts

1 USC 74

2 Texas A&M 63

3 Georgia 37.5

4 N. Carolina A&T 31

4 Alabama 31

6 LSU 28.5

7 Florida 28

7 Texas 28

9 Arizona State 22

10 BYU 20

11 Ohio State 19

11 Oregon 19

11 Texas Tech 19

14 Florida State 18

15 Arkansas 17

16 Air Force 16

16 Virginia 16

18 South Carolina 15

19 Miami (Fla.) 14

19 Washington 14

21 Kentucky 13

21 North Dakota State 13

21 Rice 13

24 Baylor 12.5

25 Stanford 12

26 Auburn 11

26 Colorado 11

26 Iowa 11

26 NC State 11

30 Arizona 10

30 California 10

32 Duke 9

33 Clemson 8

33 Georgia Tech 8

33 Notre Dame 8

33 Ole Miss 8

33 Penn State 8

33 UCF 8

33 Wisconsin 8

40 Bucknell 6

40 Minnesota 6

40 North Carolina 6

40 UCLA 6

44 East Carolina 5.5

44 Michigan State 5.5

46 Fresno State 5

46 Indiana 5

46 Tennessee 5

46 Virginia Tech 5

50 Boise State 4

50 Illinois State 4

50 Kennesaw State 4

50 New Mexico 4

54 High Point 3

54 Kent State 3

54 Villanova 3

54 West Virginia 3

58 Binghamton 2

58 Furman 2

58 Houston 2

58 UNLV 2

62 Kansas 1.5

63 Cornell 1

63 Richmond 1

63 Washington St. 1

63 Weber State 1