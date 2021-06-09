Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Florida's Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Advertisement

Main News

Day 1 schedule: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9

Main News

How to watch 2021 Victoria International Track Classic: Preview

Main News

When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live?

Main News

McLaughlin runs 400m hurdles WL, 52.83 - photos

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Main News

Thompson-Herah at the double, Bromell runs 9.77 in Miramar

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Main News

Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman ever, 10.63s

Main News

Florida’s Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Thomas Mardal opened the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on a winning note as the Florida star took the men’s hammer throw gold with 76.74m.

Published

EUGENE, Ore. — Florida’s Thomas Mardal produced a new personal best and 2021 collegiate leading mark of 76.74 meters to win the men’s Hammer Throw at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday’s opening day of competition.

Personal Best and School Record For Mardal

Mardal, who has been enjoying a record-breaking campaign, continued his fruitful form for the Gators with an impressive series that included the winning mark in the second round of the contest. His effort on day one saw him improving his previous hammer throw school record and personal best of 74.28m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The four-time SEC champion, and Norway native, who won his first national title earlier this year at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships in March, backed that accomplishment up with his first outdoors crown this week.

Also in his series, Mardal 73.87m in the first round before going 74.53m in the third round to secure a place in the final. He then threw 74.56m, 74.18m, and 75.75m to close out the competition.

Gleb Dudarev of Kansas grabbed the silver medal with a throw of 74.53m in the fifth round of the contest. After fouling on his opening two attempts, the Jayhawks senior produced a mark of 73.87m in the third round to advance to the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wrapping up the podium positions was Kostas Zaltos of Minnesota with a personal-best mark of 71.21m in the second round.

Completing the top five were Iowa State’s Vlad Pavlenko, who was delighted with his effort of 71.12m for fourth, and Alexios Prodanas of Virginia Tech with a personal best of 71.08m.

The 2021 NCAA Championships continues on Wednesday with a loaded schedule on the men’s side and you can follow all the action from the links below on this page.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When Are 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, How To Watch Live

How Many Big 12 Teams Heading To 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Oregon_Ducks_2021_track_and_field_2021_outdoor_schedule Oregon_Ducks_2021_track_and_field_2021_outdoor_schedule

Main News

Day 1 schedule: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships have finally arrived and you will not want to miss any of the action. Here is the Day 1...

10 hours ago
Houston_Track_and_Field_Texas_Relays_4x100 Houston_Track_and_Field_Texas_Relays_4x100

College

LSU, Houston, Georgia face-off in 4x100m semis: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Nation's fastest teams, LSU, Houston, and Georgia, are together in the same 4x100m relay heat at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

23 hours ago
Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record Athing Mu of USA and Texas A&M 400m indoor record

Just In

TFN 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships prediction: women

Track and Field News is predicting a close women's NCAA Outdoor Championships team race with Texas A&M predicted to beat USC and LSU.

2 days ago
Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021 Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Watch the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, live on WatchESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN2.

5 days ago