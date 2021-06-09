Florida’s Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Florida’s Thomas Mardal produced a new personal best and 2021 collegiate leading mark of 76.74 meters to win the men’s Hammer Throw at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Wednesday’s opening day of competition.

Personal Best and School Record For Mardal

Mardal, who has been enjoying a record-breaking campaign, continued his fruitful form for the Gators with an impressive series that included the winning mark in the second round of the contest. His effort on day one saw him improving his previous hammer throw school record and personal best of 74.28m.

The four-time SEC champion, and Norway native, who won his first national title earlier this year at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships in March, backed that accomplishment up with his first outdoors crown this week.

Also in his series, Mardal 73.87m in the first round before going 74.53m in the third round to secure a place in the final. He then threw 74.56m, 74.18m, and 75.75m to close out the competition.

Gleb Dudarev of Kansas grabbed the silver medal with a throw of 74.53m in the fifth round of the contest. After fouling on his opening two attempts, the Jayhawks senior produced a mark of 73.87m in the third round to advance to the final.

Wrapping up the podium positions was Kostas Zaltos of Minnesota with a personal-best mark of 71.21m in the second round.

Completing the top five were Iowa State’s Vlad Pavlenko, who was delighted with his effort of 71.12m for fourth, and Alexios Prodanas of Virginia Tech with a personal best of 71.08m.

The 2021 NCAA Championships continues on Wednesday with a loaded schedule on the men’s side and you can follow all the action from the links below on this page.

