Fraser-Pryce at the double; runs 21.79 at Jamaica Olympic trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce copped the women’s sprint double at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials on Sunday after she won the 200m with a new personal best of 21.79 seconds (0.8m/s), breaking the 22-seconds barrier for the first time in her illustrious career.

Olympic Sprint Double Favorite?

Fraser-Pryce who won the 100m title on Friday night, returned two days later to run a well-measured race on a hot morning at the National Stadium in Kingston, cementing herself as one of the favorites to win the Olympic sprint double in Tokyo, later this summer.

The winning time by the 35-year-old is a massive personal best after she ran the first 100m in 11.00 and then covered the last 100m in 10.79. Before Sunday’s race, Fraser-Pryce who also broke the stadium record of Veronica Campbell-Brown at 21.90, had a personal best of 22.09 from 2012.

Earlier this season, the twice Olympic champion over 100m in 2008 and 2012, revealed that she hoped to run 10.60 for the 100m and break 22.00 seconds for the 200m, and she was delighted with her efforts this weekend.

After the race, Fraser-Pryce and double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah embraced each other.

“God is good, it’s all about faith and purpose,” said Fraser-Pryce, who lowered her personal best of 22.00. “Nothing beats time. I am elated to break 22 seconds,” she added.

In the meantime, Shericka Jackson, the 100m runner-up from Friday night copped another silver at the trials after she finished fast to take second place with another personal best of 21.82s, bettering her previous lifetime best from 22.05.

Thompson-Herah came home for third place in 22.02 seconds. World U20 sprint double champion Briana Williams didn’t show for the final of the 200m.

The men’s race was won by Rasheed Dwyer who closed strongly to nip Yohan Blake at the line in a time of 20.17. Blake, the second fastest man ever over the discipline, ran 20.18 for second place, while the national 100m champion Tyquendo Tracey finished third in 20.34.

In the one-lap event on Sunday, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Stephenie-Ann McPherson lowered her personal best en route to sealing the women’s 400m title in 49.61. The 32-year-old dragged Candice McLeod with her and she also managed to crack the 50-second barrier with a time of 49.91s, with third-place finisher Roneisha McGregor also getting a lifetime mark in 50.02.

On the men’s side, the winner was Sean Bailey, and he posted 45.04s to finish ahead of Christopher Taylor who ran 45.13, and Karayme Bartley, 45.17.

None of those times, however, met the Olympic qualifying standard of 44.90.

With the deadline for entries closing on Monday, only Demish Gaye, who finished fourth in the final on Sunday in 45.30, Nathon Allen who didn’t contest the final and Akeem Bloomfield who did not compete at the trials, have the Olympic qualifying mark.