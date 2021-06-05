Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman ever, 10.63s
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Main News

Thompson-Herah at the double, Bromell runs 9.77 in Miramar

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Main News

Opportunity for Blake to silence critics at NACAC New Life Invitational?

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Main News

How to watch NACAC New Life Invitational live stream

Main News

How many Big 12 Teams heading to 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Main News

Women hunting NCAA outdoor championships double

Main News

Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman ever, 10.63s

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second-fastest woman in history in the 100m with a 10.63 secs at the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series 3 meet.

Published

Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sounded an intimidating warning to her rivals after she became the second-fastest time woman on the all-time list with a 10.63 seconds (1.3m/s) performance to win the women’s 100m at the third JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series meet inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

The time posted by Fraser-Pryce is the fastest by a woman in over a decade and she is now rank No. 2 among performers, only behind world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner, who set a stunning 10.49 secs world record in 1988.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Opportunity For Blake To Silence Critics At NACAC New Life Invitational?

The nine-time world champion was also improving her personal best from 10.70s, which means that the national record of 10.70s, which she had shared with double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, has now been eclipsed.

The time came as a surprise to an elated Fraser-Pryce.

“Honestly, no I wasn’t coming out here to run that fast, thank God that I finish healthy,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If I am able to run 10.6 now and trials is some time away, this year I just wanted to break the 10.7 barrier so now I can focus on making the team to the Olympics.”

Remember This?Fraser-Pryce Still Chasing 10.60, No Plans To Retire From Track And Field

Fraser-Pryce, 34, now replaces American Carmelita Jeter, who ran 10.64 in 2009, as the second fastest woman all-time in the 100m, while the time improved Sha’Carri Richardson’s previous world-leading time of 10.72.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion entered Saturday’s JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series 3 meeting confidently, after running 10.84s at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, on May 28.

Natasha Morrison secured her second sub-11 seconds clocking of the season after running 10.95s for second place behind Fraser-Pryce.

Meanwhile, despite a slow start and still being bothered by a toe injury, Oblique Seville head his form to record a personal best of 10.10s to win the men’s 100m, beating Julian Forte, who ran a season’s best of 10.15 for second place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I was doing what my coach told me to do,” Seville told reporters after the race. “I was working on my start and my finish.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Brittney_Reese_wins_long_jump Brittney_Reese_wins_long_jump

Main News

How to watch, follow 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival on USATF.TV. Follow all the live results and updates as well below.

May 29, 2021
Michael_Norman_in_Doha_DL Michael_Norman_in_Doha_DL

Main News

Complete 2021 Doha Diamond League Results

Results from the 2021 Doha Diamond League. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Michael Norman, Rai Benjamin, Katie Nageotte, Norah Jeruto winners.

May 28, 2021
Michael-Norman-USA-Track-and-Field Michael-Norman-USA-Track-and-Field

Main News

Watch Doha Diamond League on YouTube

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday. Live results are available. I am excited! Are you?

May 27, 2021
Sha’Carri_Richardson_USATF_Golden_Games Sha’Carri_Richardson_USATF_Golden_Games

Diamond League

Richardson, Asher-Smith lead 100m finalists in Gateshead

World leader Sha'Carri Richardson and Briton favorite Dina Asher-Smith paced the qualifiers in the women's 100 meters in breezy conditions at Sunday's 2021 Wanda...

May 23, 2021