Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman ever, 10.63s

Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sounded an intimidating warning to her rivals after she became the second-fastest time woman on the all-time list with a 10.63 seconds (1.3m/s) performance to win the women’s 100m at the third JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series meet inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

The time posted by Fraser-Pryce is the fastest by a woman in over a decade and she is now rank No. 2 among performers, only behind world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner, who set a stunning 10.49 secs world record in 1988.

The nine-time world champion was also improving her personal best from 10.70s, which means that the national record of 10.70s, which she had shared with double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, has now been eclipsed. I just woke to some amazing news. @realshellyannfp has done it again. I give credit when it’s due. You have come back from having a child and showed the world how talented and driven you are. You are officially the Fastest Women Alive. Keep motivating these young Queens #CoachJet— Carmelita Jeter (@CarmelitaJeter) June 5, 2021

The time came as a surprise to an elated Fraser-Pryce.

“Honestly, no I wasn’t coming out here to run that fast, thank God that I finish healthy,” she said.

“If I am able to run 10.6 now and trials is some time away, this year I just wanted to break the 10.7 barrier so now I can focus on making the team to the Olympics.”

Fraser-Pryce, 34, now replaces American Carmelita Jeter, who ran 10.64 in 2009, as the second fastest woman all-time in the 100m, while the time improved Sha’Carri Richardson’s previous world-leading time of 10.72.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion entered Saturday’s JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series 3 meeting confidently, after running 10.84s at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Doha, on May 28.

Natasha Morrison secured her second sub-11 seconds clocking of the season after running 10.95s for second place behind Fraser-Pryce.

Meanwhile, despite a slow start and still being bothered by a toe injury, Oblique Seville head his form to record a personal best of 10.10s to win the men’s 100m, beating Julian Forte, who ran a season’s best of 10.15 for second place.

“I was doing what my coach told me to do,” Seville told reporters after the race. “I was working on my start and my finish.”