Fraser-Pryce to debut at Oslo Diamond League

Jamaican sprint legend and reigning world championships 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will make her debut appearance in Oslo at the fourth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season on July 1st.

The four-time Diamond League winner will be chasing her 20th victory on the circuit when she lines up against a quality field that will include the likes of Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Jamaican compatriot Natasha Morrison, and the USA’s Javianne Oliver at the Bislett Games.

Fraser-Pryce, who is entering this weekend’s 2021 Jamaica Olympic track and field trials as the fastest woman on the planet this year following her sizzling world lead time of 10.63 in Kingston on June 5th, will be hoping to use the meeting in Oslo as part of her Olympic preparations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials live!

With her time at the National Stadium in Jamaica earlier this month, Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman ever, while setting a new national record in the process.

The 34-year-old also got her Wanda Diamond League campaign off to a strong start. A third-place finish in Gateshead and victory in Doha means she is already on course to qualify for the 100m final in Zurich later this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As well as more valuable qualifying points, the double Olympic and four-time world champoion will also be eyeing Merlene Ottey’s stadium record of 10.88 in Oslo.

The Bislett Games in Oslo will be the fourth meeting of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League.

READ: Allyson Felix chasing 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 200m title?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2021 calendar remains subject to change depending on the global health situation in the coming months.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion from Beijing and London, will take on the double Olympic champion from Rio 2016 Elaine Thompson-Herah, U20 world sprint double champion Briana Williams, Morrison, Kemba Nelson, Shericka Jackson, Natalliah Whyte, and Ashanti Moore at the Jamaica trials this week.

Multiple global medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown was slated to compete at the trials as well in a push to make one final Olympic trip this summer, but the 2004 and 2008 Olympic 200m champion decided to hang up her spikes on the eve of the trials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As I take off my spikes never to put them on again, this girl from Clarks Town walks away happy and contented with a race well run,” said Campbell-Brown in a statement on Wednesday.

—Information from Wanda Diamond League used in this article