Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah highlights 100m semi-finals at Jamaica trials
Advertisement

Main News

Jackson runs 10.77 PB to blast into Jamaica Olympic trials 100m final

Main News

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: How to watch day 8

Main News

2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 2 order of events, Watch live

Main News

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson run sub-11 in heats at 2021 Jamaica trials

Main News

Briana Williams, Kemba Nelson, Kevona Davis to clash at Jamaica Trials

Main News

Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah highlights 100m semi-finals at Jamaica trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah will battle each other in the women’s 100m semi-finals at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials.

Published

Shelly-Fraser-Pryce-Jamaica-Velocity Fest Meet
Shelly Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica completes in the women's 100m at the National Stadium

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The highlighted women’s 100m semi-final section will come from heat two where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah will go head-to-head in an early high-profile battle on Day 2 at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials inside the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce enters this evening’s clash with Thompson-Herah as the world leader and the fastest woman alive, following her national record and personal best time of 10.63 seconds, done a few weeks ago at this same venue.

Both sprinters looked totally in control when winning their respective heat on Thursday night, with Thompson-Herah, the double Olympic sprint champion from Rio 2016, running a super relaxed 10.96s to take her preliminary heat. Fraser-Pryce was just as smooth when clocking 10.97s to take her first-round heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials live!

Making semi-final two interesting as well is the inclusion of Thompson-Herah MVP Track Club training partner Natasha Morrison, who ran 11.06s to finish second to Shericka Jackson in her heat on Thursday night, but has already posted two sub-11 seconds times this season.

Kevona Davis, the former Boys and Girls Champs superstar who just completed her freshman year at the University of Texas will also start in the second semis, along with Shashalee Forbes and Shockoria Wallace.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson will clash in semi-final heat one and they will start next to each other.

Jackson who top the qualifying list from the preliminaries on Thursday night when she ran a personal best of 10.91s, is coming down from the 400m where she’s the reigning Olympic bronze medalist.

READ: Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson run sub-11 in heats at 2021 Jamaica trials

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Williams, the U20 sprint double champion, is the Jamaica national junior record holder, and although she didn’t break the 11-seconds barrier to win her heat on Thursday night, the 19-year-old has dipped under that mark a few times already in 2021.

Kemba Nelson, the NCAA Indoor 60m champion, while representing the University of Oregon, will also start in the first semi-final, along with Natalliah Whyte and Ashanti Moore.

The semi-final heats at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials is slated to take place at 6:25 p.m. local time / 7:25 p.m. ET. The final will take place at 7:55 p.m. / 8:55 p.m. ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shericka Jackson running in the 400 Shericka Jackson running in the 400

Main News

Jackson runs 10.77 PB to blast into Jamaica Olympic trials 100m final

Shericka Jackson runs 10.77, while Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce broke 11-seconds in the semis at the 2021 Jamaica trials.

37 mins ago
Elaine-Thompson-Herah-Jura-Levy-Natasha-Morrison Elaine-Thompson-Herah-Jura-Levy-Natasha-Morrison

Main News

2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 2 order of events, Watch live

The following is the order of events, time schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 of the 2021 Jamaica Olympic...

12 hours ago
Shericka Jackson wins the 2019 Jamaica Trials 400m title Shericka Jackson wins the 2019 Jamaica Trials 400m title

Main News

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson run sub-11 in heats at 2021 Jamaica trials

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson run sub-11 seconds to win their heats when at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials.

1 day ago
Briana Williams of Jamaica Briana Williams of Jamaica

Main News

Briana Williams, Kemba Nelson, Kevona Davis to clash at Jamaica Trials

Briana Williams, Kemba Nelson, and Kevona Davis will battle in the same heat of the women's 100m at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials.

1 day ago