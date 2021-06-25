Fraser-Pryce v Thompson-Herah highlights 100m semi-finals at Jamaica trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The highlighted women’s 100m semi-final section will come from heat two where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah will go head-to-head in an early high-profile battle on Day 2 at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials inside the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday.

Fraser-Pryce enters this evening’s clash with Thompson-Herah as the world leader and the fastest woman alive, following her national record and personal best time of 10.63 seconds, done a few weeks ago at this same venue.

Both sprinters looked totally in control when winning their respective heat on Thursday night, with Thompson-Herah, the double Olympic sprint champion from Rio 2016, running a super relaxed 10.96s to take her preliminary heat. Fraser-Pryce was just as smooth when clocking 10.97s to take her first-round heat.

Making semi-final two interesting as well is the inclusion of Thompson-Herah MVP Track Club training partner Natasha Morrison, who ran 11.06s to finish second to Shericka Jackson in her heat on Thursday night, but has already posted two sub-11 seconds times this season.

Kevona Davis, the former Boys and Girls Champs superstar who just completed her freshman year at the University of Texas will also start in the second semis, along with Shashalee Forbes and Shockoria Wallace.

Meanwhile, Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson will clash in semi-final heat one and they will start next to each other.

Jackson who top the qualifying list from the preliminaries on Thursday night when she ran a personal best of 10.91s, is coming down from the 400m where she’s the reigning Olympic bronze medalist.

Williams, the U20 sprint double champion, is the Jamaica national junior record holder, and although she didn’t break the 11-seconds barrier to win her heat on Thursday night, the 19-year-old has dipped under that mark a few times already in 2021.

Kemba Nelson, the NCAA Indoor 60m champion, while representing the University of Oregon, will also start in the first semi-final, along with Natalliah Whyte and Ashanti Moore.

The semi-final heats at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials is slated to take place at 6:25 p.m. local time / 7:25 p.m. ET. The final will take place at 7:55 p.m. / 8:55 p.m. ET.