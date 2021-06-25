Fraser-Pryce wins Jamaica Olympic trials 100m in 10.71

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce confirmed her status as a championship competitor after she dominated the women’s 100m at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials to win in 10.71 seconds (1.0m/s) on Day 2 here at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday night.

Fraser-Pryce who entered the championships as the world leader and fastest woman alive with her personal best of 10.63s, done last month, blasted from the blocks and then pulled away from the field to secure the win.

Shericka Jackson who ran 10.77s in the semi-finals and 10.91s in her heat, closed super strong to blow past Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and world U20 sprint double gold medalist Briana Williams, to take second place in 10.82s.

Jackson, the world and Olympic 400m bronze medalist, opted to step down in distance this season and her gamble was indeed justified.

Thompson-Herah grabbed third place with a time of 10.84s, which means that she will defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, while Williams ran 11.01s for fourth-place.

Meanwhile, the men’s 100m title went to Tyquendo Tracey who clocked 10.00s (0.6m/s) to secure his second national title, following his championship-winning run at the 2018 trials.

Yohan Blake crossed the line in second place in a time of 10.01s, while 20-year-old Oblique Seville who is coached by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club, posted a personal best of 10.04s for third place and punched a ticket to his first-ever Olympic Games.

Julian Forte was just behind in fourth place with 10.07s.

In the men’s 400m hurdles final, Jaheel Hyde ran a personal best of 48.18s to secure his place to Tokyo, while Janieve Russell captured the women’s 400m hurdles crown in 54.07.