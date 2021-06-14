Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Fred Kerley scratched from 400m, entered in 100/200 at US Olympic Trials
Advertisement

Just In Main News

Final NCAA Championships women's team score

Main News

Norman and Kerley to do 200/400 double at U.S. Olympic trials?

Main News

[Video highlights] Athing Mu record-breaking runs at the NCAA championships

Main News

Cambrea Sturgis sweeps sprint double; USC wins NCAA championships team title

Main News

Su Bingtian wins China's championships in 9.98s

Main News

Fred Kerley scratched from 400m, entered in 100/200 at US Olympic Trials

Fred Kerley scratched from the 400m and entered in the 100m and 200m at the US Olympic Trials. It will be tough for the world 400m bronze medalist.

Published

All-purpose sprinter and quarter-mile specialist Fred Kerley will explore something new at the US Olympic track and field trials after he was scratched from the 400m, but remained in the 100m and 200m.

Kerley, who owns the No. 8 fastest time in the world this season at 44.60 seconds, was seen as one of the leading candidates to secure a place on the US Olympic 400m team to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games later this summer.

However, it seems as though the world bronze medalist who owns a personal best of 43.64s, is now fancying his chances over the short distances, despite some track and field supporters giving him a minimum chance of finding success in those disciplines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kerley is enjoying a breakout season in the 100m with a pair of sub-10 seconds clockings after running a personal best of 9.91s, the fourth fastest in the world this season, and 9.96s, which he achieved when beating Justin Gatlin at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting, on May 19.

Crowded Men’s 100m/200m Fields

Kerley’s decision to enter in the 100m means he will be adding to an already deep lineup that includes five men who have gone faster than his personal best and a number of college stars who are champing at the bit to get back on the track after a fruitful NCAA campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old is expected to have his hands full in the men’s 200m, and will certainly need to improve on his lifetime best of 20.24s if he is to land a top-three place at the trials.

So far this season Kerley, who matched his personal best when winning in Gainesville, FL, in April, has the 23rd fastest time overall in the world this season behind Terrance Laird’s world-leading time of 19.81.

Kenny Bednarek (19.88), Noah Lyles (19.90), and Joseph Fahnbulleh (19.91) have already dipped under 20-seconds this season, while the likes of Matthew Boling, and teenagers Erriyon Knighton and Jaylen Slade are expected to be in the mix as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We are anticipating a thrilling battle in the race to make the men’s 400m team, but it is not going to be any easier in the 100m and 200m showdowns.

Norman And Kerley To Do 200/400 Double At U.S. Olympic Trials?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Terrance-Laird-LSU-2021-NCAA-Championships Terrance-Laird-LSU-2021-NCAA-Championships

Main News

Watch Laird chases down Boling in the 4x100m at NCAA Championships

Watch video highlights as Terrance Laird chased down Matthew Boling and LSU wins the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

3 days ago
Terrance_Laird_LSU_2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships Terrance_Laird_LSU_2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships

Main News

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule – Day 3, where to watch live!

Watch and follow the live stream and results from day 3 - the men's championships day at the NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships on Friday.

3 days ago
Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Main News

Maswanganyi ready to upset Laird In sprints?

Shaun Maswanganyi vs Terrance Laird, who will come out on top in the men's 100m and 200m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships? Make your...

4 days ago
Houston_Track_and_Field_Texas_Relays_4x100 Houston_Track_and_Field_Texas_Relays_4x100

College

LSU, Houston, Georgia face-off in 4x100m semis: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Nation's fastest teams, LSU, Houston, and Georgia, are together in the same 4x100m relay heat at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

6 days ago