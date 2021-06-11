Connect with us

Georgia leads women's team standings 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships
NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule - Day 3, where to watch live!

USC, Oregon, LSU advance in women's 4x100m: Day 2

LSU leads NCAA Outdoor Championships men's point standings: Day 1

Maswanganyi ready to upset Laird In sprints?

Florida's Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Georgia leads the women’s team standings at the close of day two at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships currently being staged at the new-look Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. At the close of the second day – the first day of competition for the women – Georgia leads the team standings with 20 points after six scored events.

The already scored events on the women’s side are the 10,000m run, pole vault, long jump, shot put, hammer and javelin. Some 35 teams have already scored at least one point at the championships in the female category.

Oregon with 14 points sits in second and is followed by Arkansas, North Dakota State, and Ohio State after they ended the first day of competition on the women’s side with 13 points. The other teams in double-digit points are Arizona State (12), Texas (10), Texas A&M (10), California (10), and LSU (10).

Marie-Therese Obst earned 10 points for Georgia when she threw 59.69m to win the javelin final, beating Arizona State’s Alizee Minard (57.91m PB) and Maura Fiamoncini of Bucknell who did a PB of 56.48m.

Jasmine Moore also grabbed another podium position for Georgia when the freshman leaped 6.65m for third place in the women’s long jump, won by Texas’ Tara Davis with 6.70m. Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens cut the sand at 6.68m for second place.

Camryn Rogers of California twice improved the US collegiate record before eventually producing a mark of 75.52m to set a meeting record and personal best.

The women, with the exception of the heptathlon athletes – will return to action on Saturday.

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Pl Women [6 out of 21 scored] Pts
1 Georgia 20
2 Oregon 14
3 Arkansas 13
3 North Dakota State 13
3 Ohio State 13
6 Arizona State 12
7 Texas 10
7 Texas A&M 10
7 California 10
7 LSU 10
11 Wisconsin 8
11 Alabama 8
11 Ole Miss 8
14 Rice 7
15 Air Force 6
15 Bucknell 6
15 North Carolina 6
18 Baylor 5.5
18 East Carolina 5.5
20 Tennessee 5
20 Fresno State 5
20 Georgia Tech 5
20 Indiana 5
24 Washington 4
25 Texas Tech 3
25 Auburn 3
25 Boise State 3
25 Florida 3
25 High Point 3
25 Iowa 3
31 Stanford 2
31 Arizona 2
33 Florida State 1
33 NC State 1
35 Kansas 0.5
35 Michigan State 0.5

