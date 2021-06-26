Connect with us

Grant Holloway runs 12.81, just missed 110m WR at U.S. Olympic trials
Muhammad v Little highlights women's 400m hurdles semis at U.S. Olympic trials

How to Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

Taliyah Brooks hunts heptathlon Olympic qualifying standard, top 3 spot

Day 3 schedule: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials, how to watch live

Fraser-Pryce wins Jamaica Olympic trials 100m in 10.71

Grant Holloway ran 12.81s in the men’s 110m hurdles and just missed breaking the world record at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday (26).

Published

Grant Holloway reacts after running 12.81 at the U.S. Olympic trials
Grant Holloway reacts after running 12.81 at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Grant Holloway clocked the second-fastest time ever in the men’s 110m hurdles to cement himself as the firm favorite to win the Olympic Games title in Tokyo, later this summer. Holloway, the 2019 World Championships gold medalist from Doha 2019, posted a scintillating time of 12.81 seconds (1.8 m/s) to win his semi-final at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday.

The world indoor 60m record holder got off to a great start and then pulled away from the rest of the field in a dominating display that smashed the previous championships record of 12.92, set by Allen Johnson in 1996, while coming just 0.01 seconds shy of the 12.80s world record by fellow countryman Aries Merritt from 2012.

Asked what he needs to break the world record after coming so close, Holloway said, he just needs to “continue execute at a high level and calm down a lot.”

READ MORE: How to Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

Holloway was the only athlete to break the 13-seconds barrier in the semi-finals on Saturday, with Devon Allen winning the second semi-final heat with a time of 13.10.

The final of the men’s 110m hurdles is slated for later tonight at 10:51 p.m. ET.

Rai Benjamin Just Missed 400m hurdles world record

Meanwhile, world silver medalist Rai Benjamin surge to No. 2 all-time in the men’s 400m hurdles after he dominated the event final on Saturday with a winning time of 46.83 seconds.

Benjamin, who entered the U.S. Olympic trials as the overwhelming favorite, confirmed that status with his one-sided performance to break the 47.37 meeting record set by Edwin Moses in 1988.

Only Kevin Young’s world record of 46.78 world record from 1992 is faster than Benjamin’s time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
