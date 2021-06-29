Great Britain & NI Tokyo Olympics team announced

LONDON — World champion Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, and Laura Muir are among a 72 member team selected to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, slated for next month in Japan.

Also named in the squad is world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson who was selected for the heptathlon, although she will need to prove her fitness ahead of Tokyo in order to confirm her spot to the Games.

Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion from Doha 2019, was picked to compete in both the women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m against what is expected to be an exciting Olympic Games, with or without fans.

Also named among the women are Keely Hodgkinson, the European indoor 800m champion as well as multiple global medalist Laura Muir who will join her in the 800m in addition to running the 1500m.

On the men’s side, 800m trio Elliot Giles, Oliver Dustin and Daniel Rowden were all rewarded with a place on the team, while former NFL player Lawrence Okoye, making his return to track and field, will compete in the men’s discus, nine years after reaching the final of the event at the London 2012 Games.

European Championships gold medalist Zharnel Hughes has been selected to run the 100m, Andrew Pozzi for the men’s 110m hurdles, and Adam Gemili entered in the men’s 200m. The men will not contest the open 400m but will field a team in the 4x400m relay.

Great Britain & NI team for Tokyo

WOMEN

100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip

200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin

400m: Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin

800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie

1500m: Laura Muir, Katie Snowden

5000m: Jess Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Eilish McColgan

10,000m: Jess Judd, Eilish McColgan

Marathon: Stephanie Davis, Jessica Piasecki, Steph Twell

3000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Aimee Pratt

100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter, Cindy Sember

400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessie Knight, Jessica Turner

High jump: Morgan Lake

Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw

Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen

Shot put: Sophie McKinna

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (subject to fitness)

4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip

4x400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Jessica Turner, Hannah Williams, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin

MEN

100m: Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah

200m: Adam Gemili

800m: Oliver Dustin, Elliot Giles, Daniel Rowden

1500m: Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5000m: Andrew Butchart, Marc Scott

10,000m: Sam Atkin, Marc Scott

Marathon: Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Chris Thompson

20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson

3000m steeplechase: Phil Norman, Zak Seddon

110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi

High jump: Tom Gale

Pole vault: Harry Coppell

Triple jump: Ben Williams

Shot put: Scott Lincoln

Discus: Lawrence Okoye

Hammer: Taylor Campbell, Nick Miller

4x100m: Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah

4x400m: Niclas Baker, Cameron Chalmers, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Michael Ohioze, Lee Thompson