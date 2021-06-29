Great Britain & NI Tokyo Olympics team announced

LONDON — World champion Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, and Laura Muir are among a 72 member team selected to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, slated for next month in Japan.
Also named in the squad is world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson who was selected for the heptathlon, although she will need to prove her fitness ahead of Tokyo in order to confirm her spot to the Games.
Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion from Doha 2019, was picked to compete in both the women’s 100m, 200m and 4x100m against what is expected to be an exciting Olympic Games, with or without fans.
Also named among the women are Keely Hodgkinson, the European indoor 800m champion as well as multiple global medalist Laura Muir who will join her in the 800m in addition to running the 1500m.
On the men’s side, 800m trio Elliot Giles, Oliver Dustin and Daniel Rowden were all rewarded with a place on the team, while former NFL player Lawrence Okoye, making his return to track and field, will compete in the men’s discus, nine years after reaching the final of the event at the London 2012 Games.
European Championships gold medalist Zharnel Hughes has been selected to run the 100m, Andrew Pozzi for the men’s 110m hurdles, and Adam Gemili entered in the men’s 200m. The men will not contest the open 400m but will field a team in the 4x400m relay.
Great Britain & NI team for Tokyo
WOMEN
100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin
400m: Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin
800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie
1500m: Laura Muir, Katie Snowden
5000m: Jess Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Eilish McColgan
10,000m: Jess Judd, Eilish McColgan
Marathon: Stephanie Davis, Jessica Piasecki, Steph Twell
3000m steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Aimee Pratt
100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter, Cindy Sember
400m hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessie Knight, Jessica Turner
High jump: Morgan Lake
Pole vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long jump: Abigail Irozuru, Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen
Shot put: Sophie McKinna
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (subject to fitness)
4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip
4x400m: Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi, Jessica Turner, Hannah Williams, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin
MEN
100m: Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah
200m: Adam Gemili
800m: Oliver Dustin, Elliot Giles, Daniel Rowden
1500m: Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
5000m: Andrew Butchart, Marc Scott
10,000m: Sam Atkin, Marc Scott
Marathon: Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Chris Thompson
20km race walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
3000m steeplechase: Phil Norman, Zak Seddon
110m hurdles: Andrew Pozzi
High jump: Tom Gale
Pole vault: Harry Coppell
Triple jump: Ben Williams
Shot put: Scott Lincoln
Discus: Lawrence Okoye
Hammer: Taylor Campbell, Nick Miller
4x100m: Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Reece Prescod, CJ Ujah
4x400m: Niclas Baker, Cameron Chalmers, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Michael Ohioze, Lee Thompson