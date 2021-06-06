Hassan’s 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

HENGELO, NETHERLANDS — Long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, the darling of women’s Dutch athletics, gave the home supporters something to celebrate on Sunday after she broke the women’s 10,000 meters world record at the 2021 FBK Games at Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands. The meeting was part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Hassan Breaks WR With Fast Solo Finish

Hassan, who entered the competition targeting the world record, was justly rewarded after she closed out the final 1000m in 2:46 on her way to clocking 29 minutes and 6.82 seconds to take more than 10-seconds off the previous world record.

Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana held the previous world mark of 29:17.45, which was set in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games.

With her milestone on Sunday, Hassan now owns the world record in the mile (4:12.33), the 10,000m, and the one-hour run (18,930m).

The Olympic 1500m champion revealed earlier this season that she plans to contest the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Duplantis Goes High In Pole Vault

Meanwhile, also at the 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, pole vault world record-holder Armand Mondo Duplantis produced a world-leading and meeting record clearance of 6.10m to secure the top spot in his specialty. The Swede, who was equaling his season’s best indoor mark from earlier this term, raised the bar to a world record 6.19 meters, but came up short as he looked drained.

Also taking down a meeting record was Great Britain sprinter Dina Asher-Smith who posted 10.92 seconds to take the women’s 100m, beating Nigerian Blessing Okagbare who ran 11.02s for second place with fourth going to home favorite and previous meet record holder Dafne Schippers (11.15).

Fast Hurdling By McLeod, Camacho-Quinn

Jamaica’s Olympic champion Omar McLeod ran a season’s best and the second-fastest time in the world this year to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.08s, with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico flashing to a meeting record of 12.44s to take the women’s 100m hurdles.

American Fred Kerley won the men’s 400m with 44.77s, Femke Bol from the Netherlands opened her campaign in the women’s 400m hurdles with a solid 54.33, while the world bronze medalist Abderrahman Samba of Qatar won the men’s event in 48.56.

Cuba’s world discus champion Yaime Perez was the winner in that even in Hengelo with a final-round mark of 65.91. She has now won seven straight meetings so far this season. IMPRESSIVE!

Complete list of the results will be at the link.