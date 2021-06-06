Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Hassan's 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games
Advertisement

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

Just In

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Just In

Hassan’s 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

Sifan Hassan’s world record run highlighted the 2021 FBK Games on Sunday, June 6. A report and link to the results are included in this article below.

Published

HENGELO, NETHERLANDS — Long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, the darling of women’s Dutch athletics, gave the home supporters something to celebrate on Sunday after she broke the women’s 10,000 meters world record at the 2021 FBK Games at Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands. The meeting was part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Hassan Breaks WR With Fast Solo Finish

Hassan, who entered the competition targeting the world record, was justly rewarded after she closed out the final 1000m in 2:46 on her way to clocking 29 minutes and 6.82 seconds to take more than 10-seconds off the previous world record.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana held the previous world mark of 29:17.45, which was set in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games.

How And Follow The 2021 Music City Track Carnival

With her milestone on Sunday, Hassan now owns the world record in the mile (4:12.33), the 10,000m, and the one-hour run (18,930m).

The Olympic 1500m champion revealed earlier this season that she plans to contest the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Duplantis Goes High In Pole Vault

Meanwhile, also at the 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, pole vault world record-holder Armand Mondo Duplantis produced a world-leading and meeting record clearance of 6.10m to secure the top spot in his specialty. The Swede, who was equaling his season’s best indoor mark from earlier this term, raised the bar to a world record 6.19 meters, but came up short as he looked drained.

Also taking down a meeting record was Great Britain sprinter Dina Asher-Smith who posted 10.92 seconds to take the women’s 100m, beating Nigerian Blessing Okagbare who ran 11.02s for second place with fourth going to home favorite and previous meet record holder Dafne Schippers (11.15).

Fast Hurdling By McLeod, Camacho-Quinn

Jamaica’s Olympic champion Omar McLeod ran a season’s best and the second-fastest time in the world this year to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.08s, with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico flashing to a meeting record of 12.44s to take the women’s 100m hurdles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

American Fred Kerley won the men’s 400m with 44.77s, Femke Bol from the Netherlands opened her campaign in the women’s 400m hurdles with a solid 54.33, while the world bronze medalist Abderrahman Samba of Qatar won the men’s event in 48.56.

Cuba’s world discus champion Yaime Perez was the winner in that even in Hengelo with a final-round mark of 65.91. She has now won seven straight meetings so far this season. IMPRESSIVE!

Complete list of the results will be at the link.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Sifan Hassan in action in the women's 10,000 Sifan Hassan in action in the women's 10,000

Diamond League

World record holders set for Florence Diamond League meeting

World record-holders Joshua Cheptegei and Sifan Hassan, and Dina Asher-Smith among the stars set for the Diamond League meeting in Florence.

3 days ago
Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

Holloway, McLeod headline hurdles field at Duval American Track League

The American Track League 2021 pits Olympic champion Omar McLeod and World champion Grant Holloway together in the 110m hurdles at Monday's Duval County...

6 days ago
Trayvon_Bromell_USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays Trayvon_Bromell_USATF_Grand_Prix_at_Oregon_Relays

Digital Results

Complete results from The Track Meet in Irvine

Complete results from the Track Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level meeting, which took place in Irvine, California, on May 15.

May 17, 2021
Omar_McLeod_The_Track_Meet_Jamaica Omar_McLeod_The_Track_Meet_Jamaica

Main News

Omar McLeod opens with 13.11s at The Track Meet

Omar McLeod, Britany Anderson, Trayvon Bromell, and Matt Centrowitz were among the winners at 'The Track Meet' in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday.

May 15, 2021