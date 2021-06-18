Houlihan removed from U.S. Olympic trials start list

Shelby Houlihan will not compete at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials after she was removed from the starting list. The US middle-distance runner who was recently handed a four-year ban after she tested positive for an anabolic steroid, was hoping to compete while she appeal that decision.

Houlihan Was Set To Compete Under Appeal

The American record holder for the 1,500 meters and 5,000 meters was slated to contest the preliminaries of one of those events on Friday night at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials, and showed up on both starting lists on Thursday night, but her name was removed from the lineups when we last checked Friday.

On Thursday, CNN reported that USA Track and Field would allow Houlihan to run at the trials until her appeals were worn out.

“Given there is an active appeal process, USATF will allow any athletes to continue competing until the process is completed,” Susan Hazzard, managing director of communications for USA Track and Field, was quoted as telling CNN.

However, it was later revealed by the USATF that the 28-year-old or any banned athlete would not be able to participate at the championships.

“The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, together with USATF, can confirm that we will adhere to the WADA Code and any CAS decisions that govern athlete participation in sanctioned events,” US Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement Thursday.

The fourth place finisher in the 1500m at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, two-year-ago and Rio 2016 5000m finalist, was reportedly set to appeal the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sports, but there was no word of her filing a report before the start of the trials, which means her suspension remains active.

Houlihan said the substance that she tested positive for – nandrolone – showed up in test results after she ate a pork burrito hours before the drug test.