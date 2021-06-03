How many Big 12 heading to 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

The Big 12 conference will send a total of 114 men and women student-athletes to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 9-12. The final list was completed, following the NCAA East and West Regional Preliminary Round meetings last week.
Big 12 Teams To 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Representing the Big 12 are 59 women and 55 men who are heading to Oregon hoping to secure podium positions in their respective events.
League champion Texas leads the way on both the women’s and the men’s sides with 12 entries apiece. The Longhorns are followed by Iowa State which will send 10 individuals on the men’s side, while K-State has 10 representatives on the women’s side.
Tara Davis of Texas is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s long jump gold medal, while Ackera Nugent and Aaliyah Miller of Baylor are among the leading contenders to win national titles in the women’s 100m hurdles and the women’s 800.
There are four Big 12 men’s programs ranked in the latest USTFCCCA Rating Index, with Texas sitting at No. 4, Iowa State at No. 20, No. 21 is Oklahoma, and No. 24 is Kansas.
Women Hunting NCAA Outdoor Championships Double
In the meantime, the conference will send five women’s programs to Oregon that are in the USTFCCCA Rating Index, as the Longhorns head to the championships ranked at No. 7. They are followed by No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Baylor, No. 17 K-State, and No. 22 Oklahoma.
The Big 12 conference will battle against teams from leading conferences such as the SEC, Pac-12, and Big 10, among several other leagues, at the four-day 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Participants (Big 12 Men Only)
100-meter Dash
Kamden Jackson, Baylor
Tinotenda Matiyenga, TCU
Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech
Jacolby Shelton, Texas Tech
200-meter Dash
Robert Gregory, TCU
Tinotenda Matiyenga, TCU
Micaiah Harris, Texas
Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech
Terrence Jones, Texas Tech
400-meter Dash
Howard Fields III, Baylor
Ashton Hicks, Oklahoma State
Jonathan Jones, Texas
800-meter Run
Alexander Lomong, Iowa State
Jason Gomez, Iowa State
Festus Lagat, Iowa State
Yusuf Bizimana, Texas
Crayton Carrozza, Texas
5,000-meter Run
Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State
10,000-meter Run
Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State
Edwin Kurgat, Iowa State
Isai Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Victor Shitsama, Oklahoma State
400-meter Hurdles
Eric Fogltanz, Iowa State
Isaiah Levingston, Oklahoma
Charles Brockman III, Texas
3,000-meter Steeplechase
David Too, Iowa State
Ryan Smeeton, Oklahoma State
4×100-meter Relay
TCU
Texas
Texas Tech
4X400-meter Relay
Baylor
Oklahoma
TCU
Texas
High Jump
Tejaswin Shankar, Kansas State
Vernon Turner, Oklahoma
Long Jump
Jullane Walker, Kansas State
Rayvon Allen, Oklahoma
Steffin McCarter, Texas
O’Brien Wasome, Texas
Triple Jump
Jelaani Davis, Oklahoma
Chengetayi Mapaya, TCU
O’Brien Wasome, Texas
Safin Wills, Texas Tech
Jalen Seals, Texas Tech
Hammer Throw
Vlad Pavlenko, Iowa State
Bayley Campbell, Oklahoma
Pole Vault
Hussain Al Hizam, Kansas
Zach Bradford, Kansas
Hammer Throw
Gleb Dudarev, Kansas
Shot Put
Adrian Piperi, Texas
Javelin Throw
Scott Fuchs, Iowa State
Logan Wolfley, Kansas State
Decathlon
Leo Neugebauer, Texas
NCAA Championship Participants (Big 12 Women Only)
100-meter Dash
Ackera Nugent, Baylor
Wurrie Njadoe, Kansas State
200-meter Dash
Kennedy Blackmon, Oklahoma
Kynnedy Flannel, Texas
Kevona Davis, Texas
Rhasidat Adeleke, Texas
400-meter Dash
Aaliyah Birmingham, Oklahoma State
Stacey Ann Williams, Texas
Kennedy Simon, Texas
800-meter Run
Aaliyah Miller, Baylor
Kaytlyn Larson, Oklahoma State
Stephanie Moss, Oklahoma State
Sivan Auerbach, Oklahoma State
3,000-meter Steeplechase
Ceili McCabe, West Virginia
5,000-meter Run
Gabby Hentemann, Oklahoma State
10,000-meter Run
Cailie Logue, Iowa State
100-meter Hurdles
Ackera Nugent, Baylor
Brittany Brown, TCU
Aasia Laurencin, Texas
400-meter Hurdles
Kimisha Chambers, Kansas State
Madison Langley-Walker, Oklahoma
4×100-meter Relay
Baylor
Oklahoma
Texas
Texas Tech
4×400-meter Relay
Baylor
Oklahoma State
Texas
Texas Tech
Pole Vault
Tuesdi Tidwell, Baylor
Samantha Van Hoecke, Kansas
Sydney King, Oklahoma
Chinne Okoronwko, Texas Tech
High Jump
Madison Langley-Walker, Oklahoma
Falyn Reaugh, Oklahoma
Saara Hakanen, Oklahoma State
Long Jump
Alex Madlock, Baylor
Taishia Pryce, Kansas State
Tara Davis, Texas
Ruth Usoro, Texas Tech
Monae’ Nichols, Texas Tech
Triple Jump
Alex Madlock, Baylor
Rhianna Phipps, Kansas State
Mikeisha Welcome, Oklahoma
Sophia Falco, Texas
Ruth Usoro, Texas Tech
Discus Throw
Alexandra Emilianov, Kansas
Ashley Petr, Kansas State
Seasons Usual, Texas Tech
Hammer Throw
Helene Ingvaldsen, Kansas State
Shaelyn Ward, Kansas State
Shot Put
Taylor Latimer, Kansas State
Payden Montana, Oklahoma
Elena Bruckner, Texas
Heptathlon
Lauren Taubert, Kansas State
Ariel Okorie, Kansas State
Kristine Blazevica, Texas
Kaylee Hinton, Texas Tech
Callie Jones, Texas Tech