How many Big 12 heading to 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

The Big 12 conference will send a total of 114 men and women student-athletes to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field from June 9-12. The final list was completed, following the NCAA East and West Regional Preliminary Round meetings last week.

Big 12 Teams To 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Representing the Big 12 are 59 women and 55 men who are heading to Oregon hoping to secure podium positions in their respective events.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

League champion Texas leads the way on both the women’s and the men’s sides with 12 entries apiece. The Longhorns are followed by Iowa State which will send 10 individuals on the men’s side, while K-State has 10 representatives on the women’s side.

Tara Davis of Texas is the overwhelming favorite for the women’s long jump gold medal, while Ackera Nugent and Aaliyah Miller of Baylor are among the leading contenders to win national titles in the women’s 100m hurdles and the women’s 800.

There are four Big 12 men’s programs ranked in the latest USTFCCCA Rating Index, with Texas sitting at No. 4, Iowa State at No. 20, No. 21 is Oklahoma, and No. 24 is Kansas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the meantime, the conference will send five women’s programs to Oregon that are in the USTFCCCA Rating Index, as the Longhorns head to the championships ranked at No. 7. They are followed by No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Baylor, No. 17 K-State, and No. 22 Oklahoma.

The Big 12 conference will battle against teams from leading conferences such as the SEC, Pac-12, and Big 10, among several other leagues, at the four-day 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Participants (Big 12 Men Only)

100-meter Dash

Kamden Jackson, Baylor

Tinotenda Matiyenga, TCU

Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech

Jacolby Shelton, Texas Tech

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

200-meter Dash

Robert Gregory, TCU

Tinotenda Matiyenga, TCU

Micaiah Harris, Texas

Courtney Lindsey, Texas Tech

Terrence Jones, Texas Tech

400-meter Dash

Howard Fields III, Baylor

Ashton Hicks, Oklahoma State

Jonathan Jones, Texas

800-meter Run

Alexander Lomong, Iowa State

Jason Gomez, Iowa State

Festus Lagat, Iowa State

Yusuf Bizimana, Texas

Crayton Carrozza, Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5,000-meter Run

Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State

10,000-meter Run

Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State

Edwin Kurgat, Iowa State

Isai Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Victor Shitsama, Oklahoma State

400-meter Hurdles

Eric Fogltanz, Iowa State

Isaiah Levingston, Oklahoma

Charles Brockman III, Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3,000-meter Steeplechase

David Too, Iowa State

Ryan Smeeton, Oklahoma State

4×100-meter Relay

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

4X400-meter Relay

Baylor

Oklahoma

TCU

Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar, Kansas State

Vernon Turner, Oklahoma

Long Jump

Jullane Walker, Kansas State

Rayvon Allen, Oklahoma

Steffin McCarter, Texas

O’Brien Wasome, Texas

Triple Jump

Jelaani Davis, Oklahoma

Chengetayi Mapaya, TCU

O’Brien Wasome, Texas

Safin Wills, Texas Tech

Jalen Seals, Texas Tech

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hammer Throw

Vlad Pavlenko, Iowa State

Bayley Campbell, Oklahoma

Pole Vault

Hussain Al Hizam, Kansas

Zach Bradford, Kansas

Hammer Throw

Gleb Dudarev, Kansas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shot Put

Adrian Piperi, Texas

Javelin Throw

Scott Fuchs, Iowa State

Logan Wolfley, Kansas State

Decathlon

Leo Neugebauer, Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NCAA Championship Participants (Big 12 Women Only)

100-meter Dash

Ackera Nugent, Baylor

Wurrie Njadoe, Kansas State

200-meter Dash

Kennedy Blackmon, Oklahoma

Kynnedy Flannel, Texas

Kevona Davis, Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke, Texas

400-meter Dash

Aaliyah Birmingham, Oklahoma State

Stacey Ann Williams, Texas

Kennedy Simon, Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

800-meter Run

Aaliyah Miller, Baylor

Kaytlyn Larson, Oklahoma State

Stephanie Moss, Oklahoma State

Sivan Auerbach, Oklahoma State

3,000-meter Steeplechase

Ceili McCabe, West Virginia

5,000-meter Run

Gabby Hentemann, Oklahoma State

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10,000-meter Run

Cailie Logue, Iowa State

100-meter Hurdles

Ackera Nugent, Baylor

Brittany Brown, TCU

Aasia Laurencin, Texas

400-meter Hurdles

Kimisha Chambers, Kansas State

Madison Langley-Walker, Oklahoma

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4×100-meter Relay

Baylor

Oklahoma

Texas

Texas Tech

4×400-meter Relay

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Texas

Texas Tech

Pole Vault

Tuesdi Tidwell, Baylor

Samantha Van Hoecke, Kansas

Sydney King, Oklahoma

Chinne Okoronwko, Texas Tech

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

High Jump

Madison Langley-Walker, Oklahoma

Falyn Reaugh, Oklahoma

Saara Hakanen, Oklahoma State

Long Jump

Alex Madlock, Baylor

Taishia Pryce, Kansas State

Tara Davis, Texas

Ruth Usoro, Texas Tech

Monae’ Nichols, Texas Tech

Triple Jump

Alex Madlock, Baylor

Rhianna Phipps, Kansas State

Mikeisha Welcome, Oklahoma

Sophia Falco, Texas

Ruth Usoro, Texas Tech

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discus Throw

Alexandra Emilianov, Kansas

Ashley Petr, Kansas State

Seasons Usual, Texas Tech

Hammer Throw

Helene Ingvaldsen, Kansas State

Shaelyn Ward, Kansas State

Shot Put

Taylor Latimer, Kansas State

Payden Montana, Oklahoma

Elena Bruckner, Texas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Heptathlon

Lauren Taubert, Kansas State

Ariel Okorie, Kansas State

Kristine Blazevica, Texas

Kaylee Hinton, Texas Tech

Callie Jones, Texas Tech