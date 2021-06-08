Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

How to watch 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games
Advertisement

Just In

TFN 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships prediction: women

Just In

Hassan's 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

Just In

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Just In

How to watch 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games

Follow and watch a live broadcast of the 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games, World Athletics continental tour bronze level meeting on June 8.

Published

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games,  World Athletics continental tour bronze level series meeting on Tuesday, June 8. The meeting will take place at the Osterbro Stadion, København in Denmark.

You can watch a free live stream broadcast of the meet, which will start at 16:45 Central European time / 11:45 am Tuesday, Eastern Time (ET). Watch the live stream starting at 16:45 here. Several athletes will be using today’s event to continue their preparations for the delayed 2020 Olympic Games, which will stage in Tokyo, Japan, starting next month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is an opportunity for athletes to secure Olympic qualifying standards in events such as the 100m, 400m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 1,500m, 3,000m SC, Long Jump, and Discus Throw on the men’s side as well as the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 5,000m, triple jump, discus throw, hammer throw and the pole vault (National) on the women’s side.

Among the featured event on the 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games schedule on the day is the men’s discus throw.

Great Britain’s Lawrence Okoye headline the list of starters in the event with his season’s best mark of 65.56m, while Jakob Gardenkrans of Sweden and Jamaica’s Chad Wright are also entered in the competition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Copenhagen Athletics Games

Central European Time (CET)
Timetable
17.00 W Hammer Throw
17.30 M 400 m B
17.30 W Pole Vault
17.45 M 100 m heats (2)
18.00 M Long Jump
18.05 M 3000 m ST
18.20 W Discus Throw
18.25 W 200 m final 1
18.30 W 200 m final 2
18.40 W 5000 m
19.05 W 100 m final
19.15 M 100 m final
19.20 W Triple Jump
19.30 W 400 m H
19.40 M Discus Throw
19.45 M 400 m H
20.00 M 400 m A
20.15 W 100 m H
20.30 M 110 m H
20.40 M 1500 m

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31 American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

Want to watch the 2021 Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting? You can. it will be live on ESPN2 and streamed on...

2 days ago
Phyllis-Francis-Zagreb-IAAF-World-Challenge Phyllis-Francis-Zagreb-IAAF-World-Challenge

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Watch the 2021 USATF Showcase - Journey to Gold-Tokyo - World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Prairie View, TX, on Sunday (6).

2 days ago
Armand-Duplantis-of-Sweden-men-pole-vault Armand-Duplantis-of-Sweden-men-pole-vault

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

The 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, will take place on Sunday, June 6 and you can watch a live stream online on YouTube and...

3 days ago
Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021 Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Watch the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, live on WatchESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN2.

4 days ago