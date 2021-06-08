How to watch 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games, World Athletics continental tour bronze level series meeting on Tuesday, June 8. The meeting will take place at the Osterbro Stadion, København in Denmark.

You can watch a free live stream broadcast of the meet, which will start at 16:45 Central European time / 11:45 am Tuesday, Eastern Time (ET). Watch the live stream starting at 16:45 here. Several athletes will be using today’s event to continue their preparations for the delayed 2020 Olympic Games, which will stage in Tokyo, Japan, starting next month.

This is an opportunity for athletes to secure Olympic qualifying standards in events such as the 100m, 400m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 1,500m, 3,000m SC, Long Jump, and Discus Throw on the men’s side as well as the 100m, 200m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 5,000m, triple jump, discus throw, hammer throw and the pole vault (National) on the women’s side.

Among the featured event on the 2021 Copenhagen Athletics Games schedule on the day is the men’s discus throw.

Great Britain’s Lawrence Okoye headline the list of starters in the event with his season’s best mark of 65.56m, while Jakob Gardenkrans of Sweden and Jamaica’s Chad Wright are also entered in the competition.

Copenhagen Athletics Games

Central European Time (CET)

Timetable

17.00 W Hammer Throw

17.30 M 400 m B

17.30 W Pole Vault

17.45 M 100 m heats (2)

18.00 M Long Jump

18.05 M 3000 m ST

18.20 W Discus Throw

18.25 W 200 m final 1

18.30 W 200 m final 2

18.40 W 5000 m

19.05 W 100 m final

19.15 M 100 m final

19.20 W Triple Jump

19.30 W 400 m H

19.40 M Discus Throw

19.45 M 400 m H

20.00 M 400 m A

20.15 W 100 m H

20.30 M 110 m H

20.40 M 1500 m