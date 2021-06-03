Connect with us

How to watch 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles
Women hunting NCAA outdoor championships double

How to watch European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials

Texas State sprinter killed automobile accident

How to watch Folksam Grand Prix - Goteborg 2021 live stream

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles on Thursday from St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, June 3 via RunnerSpace.com.

Published

Want to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles on Thursday? You can follow all the live broadcast and webcast of the meeting live from St. Louis, Missouri, and from the Saint Louis University High School on June 3 via RunnerSpace.com.

For those looking for some midweek action, you can check out RunnerSpace, as this meeting live webcast and on-demand videos will be FREE OF CHARGE. On-demand videos will be avalable here.

The live coverage is slated to begin with the first event at 5:00 pm CT / 6:00 pm ET and the complete schedule is listed below. If you are unable to watch video coverage, you can follow the Live Results Here.

While the webcast will start at 5:00 pm, the top mile races on the schedule will begin at 8:40 pm CT / 9:40 pm ET.

Among the starters in the St. Louis Track Club men’s Mile is Nick Willis.

Full Schedule (Subject to change. Times CDT.)

5:00 – 5:45pm Healthy Kids Mile
6:00 – 6:45pm Middle School Mile
7:30pm Junior High Invitational Girls’ Mile
7:40pm Junior High Invitational Boys’ Mile
7:50pm Spewak Training HS Girls’ Elite Development Mile
8:00pm Spewak Training HS Boys’ Elite Development Mile
8:10pm Mascot 400 meter dash
8:20pm HS Girls’ 800 meter run
8:30pm HS Boys’ 800 meter run
8:40pm Big River Running HS Girls’ Championship Mile
8:52pm Women’s Mile
9:04pm Big River Running HS Boys’ Championship Mile
9:16pm St. Louis Track Club Men’s Mile

About Festival of Miles: Festival of Miles Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the sport of track and field and give back to athletes in need. The Festival of Miles is a  charity track meet featuring 2.5 hours of non-stop action with youth and middle school races, high school races showcasing some of the nation’s top talent and pro races featuring Olympic level athletes. Each year a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales go to an athlete/athletes in need.

