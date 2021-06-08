Connect with us

How to watch 2021 Victoria International Track Classic: Preview
Main News

Watch a live webcast of the 2021 Victoria Track Classic on Wednesday, June 9, on AthleticsCanada.tv and Runnerspace.com. Follow liv results as well.

Published

A busy week of international track and field on TV and web streaming coverage gets underway on Wednesday, June 9, with the 2021 Victoria Track Classic and you can watch all the nation on AthleticsCanada.tv. The live broadcast from Victoria, BC, in Canada will be available to AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS subscribers and if you don’t have an account, you can subscribe here. Watch Live Here, also for more information about the meet, please visit here. Follow live results and updates.

Following the live broadcast, you can rewatch all the on-demand videos, which again will only be available for AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS subscribers. For the viewers in the United States, the live webcast and on-demand videos will only be available with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription and you can sign up here.

 The broadcast will begin at 7:00pm PDT.

COVID-19 Reduced 2021 Victoria International Track Classic Fields

Due to COVID travel restrictions, the 2021 Victoria International Track Classic will be staged with reduced fields, but the organizers assured World-Track that fans should still brace themselves for a competitive and exciting evening of competition.

Among the featured storylines at the meeting is the women’s 800m, which will see Olympic hopeful Lindsey Butterworth seeking the automatic Olympic qualifying standard of 1:59.50.

Butterworth has been consistent thus far this outdoor season, with three times faster than 2:01.00, but the 28-year-old’s objective is to join the five other Canadian women who have ever broken two minutes in the 800. She has a personal best of 2:00.31, set in 2019.

Elise Coates, who owns a personal best of 2:02.07, will also start in the event, while Maya Vizina will act as the pacer.

The women’s 1500m at the 2021 Victoria International Track Classic is also expected to be in the spotlight with Mariah Kelley, Courtney Hufsmith, Gen Lalonde, and Regan Yee chasing the automatic Olympic qualifying standard of 4:04.20.

Meanwhile, the throwing events will take place at the Tournament Capital Centre in
Kamloops, due to COVID protocols (50 max in the stadium).

