How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19

The 2021 US Olympic trials continues on Day two with a loaded schedule as the battle for places to Tokyo, later this summer heats up. There are two finals slated for Saturday (19), including the women’s 100m and I am expecting to see some fast times as the exciting Sha’Carri Richardson starts as the favorite to run away with the title.

Friday’s opening day of competition saw Olympic champion Ryan Crouser securing his place on Team USA again after he smashed the world shot put record with a threw 23.37m to lead a strong three-man team to the Games, which will get underway next month.

Ways To Watch US Olympic Trials

Live streaming coverage on Saturday will be here LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET with the NBC coverage slated for 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET. For the full results please visit here

Besides the women’s 100m final, which is scheduled for 10:51 pm ET, the other final listed for the second day is the women’s Discus Throw and this is set to take place at 9:42 pm ET.

Saturday’s schedule will open up at at 4:00 pm ET with the start of the men’s Decathlon, which will see the multi-event 100m and long jump contests going off before the qualifying round of the men’s Javelin Throw taking place at 5:15 pm ET.

The first track event on day two will be at 8:04 pm ET and this will be the women’s 100m hurdles first round, which will feature world record holder Keni Harrison, defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal, NCAA champion Anna Cockrell and another collegiate standout, Tonea Marshall.

Meanwhile, the men’s 100m heats will start at 8:34 pm ET, while the women’s 100m semifinals is listed for 9:03 pm ET. Also on Day two at the 2021 US Olympic trials are the women’s and men’s 400m semifinals, as well as the men’s 800m and women’s 1500m semis.

The qualifying rounds of the men’s pole vault and triple jump are also set for Saturday.

US Olympic Trials Schedule

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change. Day 2 – Saturday, June 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. 100m Men Decathlon 1:50 p.m. Long Jump Men Decathlon 2:15 p.m. Javelin Throw Men Qualifying 2:50 p.m. Shot Put Men Decathlon 4:00 p.m. High Jump Men Decathlon 4:30 p.m. Pole Vault Men Qualifying 5:04 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women 1st Round 5:15 p.m. Triple Jump Men Qualifying 5:34 p.m. 100m Men 1st Round 6:03 p.m. 100m Women Semi-Finals 6:18 p.m. 400m Men Decathlon 6:40 p.m. 1500m Women Semi-Finals 6:42 p.m. Discus Throw Women Final 7:04 p.m. 800m Men Semi-Finals 7:20 p.m. 400m Women Semi-Finals 7:35 p.m. 400m Men Semi-Finals 7:51 p.m. 100m Women Final