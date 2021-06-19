Connect with us

How to watch Day 2 of US Olympic trials: June 19
Sha'Carri Richardson runs 10.84s in 100m heats at U.S. Olympic trials

Crouser breaks world shot put record with 23.37m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Cherry, Norman Advanced in 400m, watch U.S. Olympic trials live!

Felix cruises into 400m semis at 2021 U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Houlihan removed from U.S. Olympic trials start list

Watch live streaming coverage of Day Two at the 2021 US Olympic trials on Saturday, June 19 at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon. Don’t miss it!

Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials
2019 USATF Championships: Keni Harrison on the way to a hurdles victory. Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

The 2021 US Olympic trials continues on Day two with a loaded schedule as the battle for places to Tokyo, later this summer heats up. There are two finals slated for Saturday (19), including the women’s 100m and I am expecting to see some fast times as the exciting Sha’Carri Richardson starts as the favorite to run away with the title.

Friday’s opening day of competition saw Olympic champion Ryan Crouser securing his place on Team USA again after he smashed the world shot put record with a threw 23.37m to lead a strong three-man team to the Games, which will get underway next month.

Ways To Watch US Olympic Trials

Live streaming coverage on Saturday will be here LIVE STREAM and NBCSports.com from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET with the NBC coverage slated for 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET. For the full results please visit here

Besides the women’s 100m final, which is scheduled for 10:51 pm ET, the other final listed for the second day is the women’s Discus Throw and this is set to take place at 9:42 pm ET.

Saturday’s schedule will open up at at 4:00 pm ET with the start of the men’s Decathlon, which will see the multi-event 100m and long jump contests going off before the qualifying round of the men’s Javelin Throw taking place at 5:15 pm ET.

The first track event on day two will be at 8:04 pm ET and this will be the women’s 100m hurdles first round, which will feature world record holder Keni Harrison, defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal, NCAA champion Anna Cockrell and another collegiate standout, Tonea Marshall.

Meanwhile, the men’s 100m heats will start at 8:34 pm ET, while the women’s 100m semifinals is listed for 9:03 pm ET. Also on Day two at the 2021 US Olympic trials are the women’s and men’s 400m semifinals, as well as the men’s 800m and women’s 1500m semis.

The qualifying rounds of the men’s pole vault and triple jump are also set for Saturday.

US Olympic Trials Schedule

All Times Pacific (local) and subject to change.

Day 2 – Saturday, June 19, 2021
1:00 p.m.100mMenDecathlon
1:50 p.m.Long JumpMenDecathlon
2:15 p.m.Javelin ThrowMenQualifying
2:50 p.m.Shot PutMenDecathlon
4:00 p.m.High JumpMenDecathlon
4:30 p.m.Pole VaultMenQualifying
5:04 p.m.100m HurdlesWomen1st Round
5:15 p.m.Triple JumpMenQualifying
5:34 p.m.100mMen1st Round
6:03 p.m.100mWomenSemi-Finals
6:18 p.m.400mMenDecathlon
6:40 p.m.1500mWomenSemi-Finals
6:42 p.m.Discus ThrowWomenFinal
7:04 p.m.800mMenSemi-Finals
7:20 p.m.400mWomenSemi-Finals
7:35 p.m.400mMenSemi-Finals
7:51 p.m.100mWomenFinal
