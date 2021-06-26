Connect with us

How to Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials
Taliyah Brooks hunts heptathlon Olympic qualifying standard, top 3 spot

Day 3 schedule: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials, how to watch live

Fraser-Pryce wins Jamaica Olympic trials 100m in 10.71

Jackson runs 10.77 PB to blast into Jamaica Olympic trials 100m final

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials: How to watch day 8

Allyson Felix and Gabby Thomas will lineup in the women’s 200m finals at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials. Fans can watch live streaming of day Saturday.

EUGENE, Ore — The following is the live television and streaming schedule for Day 9 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday, June, 26, here at the newly-renovated iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Fans can watch the live broadcast and webcast of the penultimate day, as the hunt for places to the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games continues.

Following the early morning 20km race walk for men and women, the women 10,000m runners took the track at 10:00 a.m. local time / 1:00 p.m. ET in what was an adjusted schedule because of the heat in Eugene.

READ MORE: When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live?

Emily Sisson went on to take the victory in the 10,000m after the 2019 London marathon sixth-place finisher clocked a meeting record of 31:03.82 to dominate the event. Sisson easily defeated Karissa Schweizer who ran 31:16.52 for second place and Alicia Monson who was third across the finishing line in 31:18.55.

Meanwhile, Taliyah Brooks will start her hunt for the heptathlon Olympic qualifying standard when she takes on a quality field that also includes Kendell Williams, Erica Bougard, and Ashtin Mahler.

Later on tonight, the men’s 110m hurdles semi-final and final will get underway, along with the final of the women’s 200m which will include the likes of Allyson Felix, Gabby Thomas, and Jena Prandini. What a race this is shaping up to be!

READ: Day 3 schedule: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials, how to watch live

World silver medalist Rai Benjamin will go in the final of the men’s 400m hurdles, as day 9 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will see seven finals getting underway.

Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Track and field fans can watch the coverage on Peacock streaming, while they can also sign up at fuboTV for a free seven-day trial to enjoy the broadcast on their high-end mobile phones, laptops, Amazon FireTV, and Firestick devices, or other devices with access to the internet.

Day 9 – Saturday, June 26, 2021
7:00 a.m.20km Race WalkMenFinal
7:01 a.m.20km Race WalkWomenFinal
10:00 a.m.10,000mWomenFinal
1:15 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenHeptathlon
2:30 p.m.High JumpWomenHeptathlon
4:05 p.m.Hammer ThrowWomenFinal
4:40 p.m.Shot PutWomenHeptathlon
5:30 p.m.JavelinWomenFinal
5:38 p.m.200mWomenHeptathlon
5:40 p.m.Pole VaultWomenFinal
6:03 p.m.110m HurdlesMenSemi-Finals
6:19 p.m.400m HurdlesWomenSemi-Finals
6:30 p.m.Long JumpWomenFinal
6:35 p.m.400m HurdlesMenFinal
7:24 p.m.200mWomenFinal
7:33 p.m.200mMenSemi-Finals
7:51 p.m.110m HurdlesMenFinal
