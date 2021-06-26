How to Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore — The following is the live television and streaming schedule for Day 9 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday, June, 26, here at the newly-renovated iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Fans can watch the live broadcast and webcast of the penultimate day, as the hunt for places to the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games continues.

Following the early morning 20km race walk for men and women, the women 10,000m runners took the track at 10:00 a.m. local time / 1:00 p.m. ET in what was an adjusted schedule because of the heat in Eugene.

Emily Sisson went on to take the victory in the 10,000m after the 2019 London marathon sixth-place finisher clocked a meeting record of 31:03.82 to dominate the event. Sisson easily defeated Karissa Schweizer who ran 31:16.52 for second place and Alicia Monson who was third across the finishing line in 31:18.55.

Meanwhile, Taliyah Brooks will start her hunt for the heptathlon Olympic qualifying standard when she takes on a quality field that also includes Kendell Williams, Erica Bougard, and Ashtin Mahler.

Later on tonight, the men’s 110m hurdles semi-final and final will get underway, along with the final of the women’s 200m which will include the likes of Allyson Felix, Gabby Thomas, and Jena Prandini. What a race this is shaping up to be!

World silver medalist Rai Benjamin will go in the final of the men’s 400m hurdles, as day 9 at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials will see seven finals getting underway.

Watch Day 9 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

