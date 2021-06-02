How to watch Folksam Grand Prix – Goteborg 2021 live stream

Watch live streaming coverage of the Folksam Grand Prix – Goteborg 2021 on Wednesday, June 2, with a number of athletes looking to continue their preparations for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Live stream and live results from the World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Level meeting at Slottsskogsvallen, in Sweden, will begin at 12:00 pm ET.

Watch The Folksam Grand Prix – Goteborg 2021

Live streaming coverage and webcast will be on RunJumpThrow.com. RunnerSpace.com will be the exclusive broadcast partner for USA & Canadian +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com. | Follow Live Results Here

Among the athletes slated to feature at the meeting are reigning world champion Daniel Stahl, Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz and Olympian Shara Proctor.

Stahl, the reigning World Championships in the men’s discus, will line up in that event on Wednesday as the world leader with a mark of 69.71m and he will be hoping to improve on that performance in the midweek contest.

The Swedish star is expected to face some strong competition at the Folksam Grand Prix, with the likes of Simon Pettersson, Gudni Valur Gudnason, and Lawrence Okoye all set to compete as well.

Swede Pettersson, the European fourth-place finisher, enters the day’s contest as the third-best thrower in the world this season with a mark of 69.48m and he is expected to challenge Stahl for the top spot.

The mark is also a personal best for the 27-year-old who has improved his life-time best three times already this season.

Great Britain’s Okoye, an Olympic finalist in 2012, and the recently crowned European Team Championships champion has been consistent this season and owns a year’s best mark of 65.21m, while Valur Gudnason has a best of 65.39m so far this season.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil will compete in the men’s pole vault for the first time outdoors this season.

The 27-year-old Rio 2016 gold medalist finished the indoor season with a season’s best of 5.80m, but owns a personal best of 6.03m.

Elsewhere, Shara Proctor of Great Britain, the European Championships bronze medalist, headline the list of competitors down for the women’s long jump.

Track events at the meeting will consist of the 5000m, 400m, 200m, 800m, 1500m and 400m hurdles.