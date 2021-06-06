How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

Connect with us

2021 Music City Track Carnival

Want to watch the 2021 Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting? You can. it will be live on ESPN2 and streamed on WatchESPN.

Published

The 2021 Music City Track Carnival – American Track League – will conclude on Sunday, June 6, with the featured events and the meeting will be broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee live on ESPN 2. A webcast and stream are also available via WatchESPN. Live results will also be available here.

The meeting will begin at 2:30 pm ET with the women’s pole vault finals, but the live television broadcast and streaming coverage from Montgomery Bell Academy will start at 5:00 pm ET when the men’s vaulters take the runway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Action at the 2021 Music City Track Carnival began on Friday with several middle and long-distance events, and the three-day meeting will climax Sunday evening with a loaded schedule that includes featured events such as the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and hurdles events.

Among the events to keep a close eye on is the men’s 400m, which will feature world champion Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, with Christopher Taylor of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Guevara, and Americans Brian Faust and Quintaveon Poole are also set to compete in the event.

Chanelle Price of the United States and countrywoman Sabrina Southerland lead a competitive women’s 800m, while Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd and USA’s Raven Saunders will battle in the women’s shot put and Tom Walsh of New Zealand leading the men’s entries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Music City Track Carnival Schedule

Sun, June 6thTimes: (EDT)

Women’s Pole Vault Final 2:30 PM
Men’s Developmental 800m Final 3:20 PM
Women’s Developmental 800m Final 3:35 PM
Men’s Open Mile Final 4:00 PM
Women’s Open Mile Final 4:15 PM
Women’s Shot Put Final 4:25 PM
Men’s Shot Put Final 4:25 PM
Men’s Pole Vault Final 5:00 PM
Men’s 800m Final 5:27 PM
Women’s 800m Final 5:35 PM
Men’s 400m Final 5:42 PM
Women’s 400m Final 5:50 PM
Women’s 100m Final 6:00 PM
Men’s 100m Final 6:08 PM
HS Boys’ Mile Final 6:14 PM
HS Girls’ Mile Final 6:22 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:30 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:38 PM
Men’s 1500m Final 6:47 PM
Women’s 1500m Final 6:54 PM
HS Boys’ Open Mile Final 7:00 PM
HS Girls’ Open Mile Final 7:15 PM
Masters Men’s Mile Final 7:30 PM
Men’s Developmental 1500m Final 7:45 PM
Women’s Developmental 1500m Final 8:10 PM
Men’s Mile Final 8:25 PM
HS Mixed 4×800 Final 8:35 PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
