How to watch, listen the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 4

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials will come to a conclusion here at the National Stadium on Sunday, June 27, and you can watch the live streaming coverage of Day 4 online and on your television. The final day of competition will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET with the last event slated to take place at 10:20 a.m. ET, as the organizers continue to follow the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

The opening event on Sunday’s fourth day will be the final of the women’s 100m hurdles and this will be followed by the final of the men’s 110m hurdles at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Collegiate stars Daszay Freeman and Ackera Nugent, as well as Danielle Williams, and Britany Anderson, remain the leading contenders to secure a place on the team to the Tokyo Olympics, but there could be surprises.

How to watch Jamaica Olympic Trials live

Live coverage of the championships will be on TVJ Sports Network for those watching in Jamaica, while fans who are looking to stream the event live outside of the country can purchase a subscription from 1spotmedia.com ($) for a day pass of $3.99. Follow live radio coverage on http://radiohitz92fm.com.

On the men’s side reigning Olympic champion Omar McLeod will hope to respond to the stunning 12.81 seconds, near record-breaking performance from Grant Holloway at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, on Saturday night, when he leads the qualifiers in the men’s 110m hurdles final.

McLeod, who cruised into the final with a time of 13.04s, will take aim at his national record of 12.90s, with Ronald Levy, Hansle Parchment, Orlando Bennett and NCAA star Damion Thomas also lining up in the final.

Meanwhile, the women’s 200m final, which goes off at 9:45 a.m. ET, is expected to be the highlighted event on Day 5.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, national 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and perhaps the event favorite, Shericka Jackson, will go head-to-head again with all three runners aiming to respond to the sizzling 21.61s performance by Gabby Thomas at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday night.

The men’s 200m final, with Yohan Blake and Julian Forte will go off at 9:55 a.m. ET, while the women’s and men’s 400m finals are slated for 10:10 a.m. ET and 10:20 a.m. ET, respectively.

Day 4 – Sunday 6/27/2021 –

Event Round

Time are Central – CT / Jamaica time

8:15 AM #71 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:15 AM #91 Women 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

8:30 AM #72 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:45 AM #61 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

8:55 AM #62 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

9:10 AM #63 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

9:20 AM #64 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals