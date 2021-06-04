How to watch NACAC New Life Invitational live stream

Watch and follow live streaming coverage of the NACAC New Life Invitational – World Athletics Continental Silver Tour – meeting at the Ansin Sports Complex on Saturday, June 5. The meeting will see several of the world’s top athletes in action, as they continue their preparations for the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans can follow LIVE RESULTS HERE while to follow the live streaming coverage, please follow the link: PANAM SPORTS CHANNEL – LIVE STREAMING

The NACAC New Life Invitational will also give several nations the opportunity to improve their chances of making the qualifying standard for the 4x100m, with Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas among the Caribbean teams hoping to improve their chance of making it to Tokyo.

The men’s 110m hurdles is expected to be one of the highlighted events at the meet with Jamaica’s rising star Rasheed Broadbell looking to improve on his personal best of 13.15 in what has been a breakout season.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will line up in the women’s 100m and 200m where she is set to Briana Williams, Bahamian Tynia Gaithier, Brittany Brown of USA and Jodie Williams of Great Britain.

Yohan Blake of Jamaica headline the list of sprinters in the men’s 100m, with countryman Akeem Bloomfield, American Lashawn Meritt, and Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago lining up in the 400m.

WACT SILVER LABEL – NACAC NEW LIFE INVITATIONAL

Miramar, Florida, USA

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Schedule of Events

Num. Time Events Gender Round

2:00 p.m. Discus Throw Male Finals

2:00 p.m. Long Jump Female Finals

2:00 p.m. 4 x 100 meters Relay Female Finals

2:10 p.m. 4 x 100 meters Relay Male Finals

2:20 p.m. 100 meters Hurdles Female 1

2:45 p.m. 110 meters Hurdles Male 1

3:00 p.m. 400 meters Female Final – B

3:10 p.m. 400 meters Female Final – A

3:15 p.m. Long Jump Male Finals

3:20 p.m. 400 meters Male Final – B

3:30 p.m. 400 meters Male Final – A

3:40 p.m. 100 meters Female 1

3:50 p.m. 100 meters Male 1

4:00 p.m. 400 meters Hurdles Female Final – B

4:10 p.m. 400 meters Hurdles Female Final – A

4:20 p.m. 400 meters Hurdles Male Final – B

4:30 p.m. 400 meters Hurdles Male Final – A

4:30 p.m. Triple Jump Female Finals

4:40 p.m. 100 meters Female Consolation

4:45 p.m. 100 meters Female Finals

4:50 p.m. 100 meters Male Consolation

4:55 p.m. 100 meters Male Finals

5:00 p.m. 800 meters Female Finals

5:10 pm. 800 meters Male Finals

5:15 p.m. 100 meters Hurdles Female Finals

5:25 p.m. 110 meters Hurdles Male Finals

5:35 p.m. 200 meters Female Final – B

5:40 p.m. 200 meters Female Final – A

5:45 p.m. 200 meters Male Final – B

5:50 p.m. 200 meters Male Final – A

6:00 p.m. 4×400 meters Relay Male Finals