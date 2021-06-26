Connect with us

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Canadian Olympic trials from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27. Don’t miss the action this weekend.

Published

Aaron-Brown-of-Canada-men-100m
Aaron Brown of Canada in action in the men's 100m dash

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Track and Field Trials from Montreal, Quebec. The three-day championships will run from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27 and fans can watch live streaming on AthleticsCanada.tv. Excitingly, the championships broadcast is available in both English and French!

How to watch the 2021 Canada Olympic trials live

Watch English Feed Here | Watch French Feed Here | Click here for live results

You can watch the live webcast and on-demand videos online using your laptops, smartphones, Amazon streaming devices, such as FireTV and Firesticks – with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, which is available for sign up here. Field events coverage will be shown as events on the track allow, but will not interrupt the broadcast of track events. For a broadcast schedule is below on this page, while you can click here for the complete event schedule.

Andre De Grasse, who is already qualified for the Tokyo Games, will not take part in this year’s championships as he continues to work on his fitness and readiness for the global event which starts next month. Olympic high jump champion Derek Drouin withdrew from the trials.

“Unfortunately my body hasn’t recovered during my two-week quarantine the way we hoped it would following my recent competition schedule in Europe,” Drouin posted on Instagram.

“Over the past couple of days, my team and I have decided that it is not in my best interest to jump this weekend. My body isn’t ready, but I take comfort in knowing that we did absolutely everything in our power to get on that ‘start line.’ Sometimes things just don’t work out.”

NOTE: With no on-site spectators allowed, Athletics Canada teamed up with Bell to ensure every Canadian will have access to the live streaming webcast. In you are interested, please use the code BellTrials to activate your free three-day RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch the exclusive worldwide webcast on AthleticsCanada.tv and enjoy all the action right from Montreal on your smartphone, tablet or computer. The free trial code is valid for all new monthly subscribers and must be used by June 27. The free trial will last for three days after you sign up. Alternatively, the three-day free trial code can be activated early for any of the Tokyo Qualifier Series events that take place before June 27.

Time: Eastern Daylight Saving
Friday10:00am – 2:15pm
 3:45pm – 8:45pm
Saturday11:00am – 1:00pm
 3:00pm – 8:45pm
Sunday11:00am – 12:30pm
