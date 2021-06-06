Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream
Advertisement

Main News

Thompson-Herah at the double, Bromell runs 9.77 in Miramar

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Main News

Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman ever, 10.63s

Main News

Opportunity for Blake to silence critics at NACAC New Life Invitational?

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Main News

How to watch NACAC New Life Invitational live stream

Main News

How many Big 12 Teams heading to 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships?

Main News

Women hunting NCAA outdoor championships double

Main News

How to watch 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles

Main News

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Watch the 2021 USATF Showcase – Journey to Gold-Tokyo – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Prairie View, TX, on Sunday (6).

Published

The busy weekend of track and field coverage continues on Sunday, June 6, with the 2021 USATF Showcase – Journey to Gold-Tokyo – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Prairie View, TX. The event will take place at the Prairie View A&M Stadium and will be streamed live on USATF.TV.

When and Where To Watch USATF Showcase

Live broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, but it is very affordable and you will have the opportunity to not only watch this event but stream future meetings during your subscription period. With an active account, you can also watch the on-demand videos which will be made available here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The live webcast and broadcast are scheduled to start just before the first event of the day at 10:00 am EDT and don’t forget that you can also follow all the live results here. If you would like to follow other track meets and see current and other results, please visit our page here.

Also Live: Where To Watch 2021 FBK Games In Hengelo Live Stream

The action will begin with the women’s hammer throw and this event will include the New Zealand national record holder Lauren Bruce, the eighth-best thrower in the world this year, battling with Canadian world No. 19 ranked Jillian Weir of Canada. Both throwers have gone beyond the 72 meters mark already this season.

The men’s Shot Put and women’s High Jump finals will both start at 10:45 am, with the first event on the track slated to take place at 1:00 pm with the women’s 100m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Americans Phyllis Francis and Natasha Hastings are the top entries in the women’s 400m, which will get underway at 1:30 pm and the quarter-mile specialists are slated to double up at the meeting with the women’s 200m also on their schedule.

The men’s 400m will stage three heats and will include the likes of Kahmari Montgomery, Wilbert London III and Marcus Chambers of the USA, as well as Jamaica’s Javon Francis.

USATF Showcase
Prairie View A&M Stadium | Prairie View, TX
Sun, June 6th Times: (EDT)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women’s Hammer Throw Final 10:00 AM
Men’s Shot Put Final 10:45 AM
Women’s High Jump Final 10:45 PM
Women’s Discus Throw Final 11:15 AM
Men’s Long Jump Final 11:45 AM
Men’s High Jump Final 12:30 PM
Men’s Discus Throw Final 12:30 PM
Women’s Long Jump Final 1:00 PM
Women’s 100m Final 1:00 PM
Men’s 100m Final 1:05 PM
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 1:15 PM
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 1:20 PM
Women’s 400m Final 1:30 PM
Men’s 400m Final 1:35 PM
Women’s Javelin Throw Final 1:45 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 1:50 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 2:05 PM
Women’s 800m Final 2:15 PM
Men’s 800m Final 2:20 PM
Women’s 200m Final 2:30 PM
Men’s 200m Final 2:40 PM
Men’s Javelin Throw Final 2:45 PM

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Armand-Duplantis-of-Sweden-men-pole-vault Armand-Duplantis-of-Sweden-men-pole-vault

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

The 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, will take place on Sunday, June 6 and you can watch a live stream online on YouTube and...

14 hours ago
Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021 Watch_2021_NCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021

Main News

When are 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, how to watch live

Watch the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, live on WatchESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN2.

2 days ago
Watch_HOKA_Festival_of_Miles Watch_HOKA_Festival_of_Miles

Main News

How to watch 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 HOKA Festival of Miles on Thursday from St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, June 3 via RunnerSpace.com.

3 days ago
Mo-Farah-World_Championships_gold_medal Mo-Farah-World_Championships_gold_medal

Main News

How to watch European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials

The European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials will be streamed live online from the University of Birmingham track on Saturday, June 5.

3 days ago