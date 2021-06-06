How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

The busy weekend of track and field coverage continues on Sunday, June 6, with the 2021 USATF Showcase – Journey to Gold-Tokyo – World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting in Prairie View, TX. The event will take place at the Prairie View A&M Stadium and will be streamed live on USATF.TV.

When and Where To Watch USATF Showcase

Live broadcast will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, but it is very affordable and you will have the opportunity to not only watch this event but stream future meetings during your subscription period. With an active account, you can also watch the on-demand videos which will be made available here.

The live webcast and broadcast are scheduled to start just before the first event of the day at 10:00 am EDT and don’t forget that you can also follow all the live results here. If you would like to follow other track meets and see current and other results, please visit our page here.

The action will begin with the women’s hammer throw and this event will include the New Zealand national record holder Lauren Bruce, the eighth-best thrower in the world this year, battling with Canadian world No. 19 ranked Jillian Weir of Canada. Both throwers have gone beyond the 72 meters mark already this season.

The men’s Shot Put and women’s High Jump finals will both start at 10:45 am, with the first event on the track slated to take place at 1:00 pm with the women’s 100m.

Americans Phyllis Francis and Natasha Hastings are the top entries in the women’s 400m, which will get underway at 1:30 pm and the quarter-mile specialists are slated to double up at the meeting with the women’s 200m also on their schedule.

The men’s 400m will stage three heats and will include the likes of Kahmari Montgomery, Wilbert London III and Marcus Chambers of the USA, as well as Jamaica’s Javon Francis.

USATF Showcase

Prairie View A&M Stadium | Prairie View, TX

Sun, June 6th Times: (EDT)

Women’s Hammer Throw Final 10:00 AM

Men’s Shot Put Final 10:45 AM

Women’s High Jump Final 10:45 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final 11:15 AM

Men’s Long Jump Final 11:45 AM

Men’s High Jump Final 12:30 PM

Men’s Discus Throw Final 12:30 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 1:00 PM

Women’s 100m Final 1:00 PM

Men’s 100m Final 1:05 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 1:15 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 1:20 PM

Women’s 400m Final 1:30 PM

Men’s 400m Final 1:35 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw Final 1:45 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 1:50 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 2:05 PM

Women’s 800m Final 2:15 PM

Men’s 800m Final 2:20 PM

Women’s 200m Final 2:30 PM

Men’s 200m Final 2:40 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw Final 2:45 PM