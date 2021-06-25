Jackson runs 10.77 PB to blast into Jamaica Olympic trials 100m final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shericka Jackson’s remarkable progress over the 100m continued in the semi-finals at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials after she blasted to a new personal best of 10.77 seconds (0.9m/s) to win her section on Friday evening here at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Jackson, the Olympic 400m bronze medalist from Rio 2016, decided to step down in distance for the Tokyo Games and she has so far shown that this was not a mistake after posting a pair of sub-11 seconds performances at the trials.

The 26-year-old ran 10.91s to set a personal best in her heat on Thursday night and she returned in the semis to smash that mark and became the sixth-fastest Jamaican in the 100m of all-time. She is also the 13th quickest all-time in the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 2 order of events, Watch live

Briana Williams ran 11.02 seconds for second place in the heat to also qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah took the second semi-final heat over Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Rio 2016 Olympic sprint double champion got off to a good start, but was behind Fraser-Pryce, before easing just ahead to take the heat in 10.82s (1.1m/s) ahead of the two-time Olympic champion who ran 10.84.

READ: Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson run sub-11 in heats at 2021 Jamaica trials

Natasha Morrison ran 11.03s for third place behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce and also progress to the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final of the women’s 100m at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m Jamaica time.

Yohan Blake clocked 9.98s to lead the way on the men’s side, and became the first Jamaican men to break 10-seconds in 2021.

The men’s 100m final was rescheduled for 8:35 p.m. local time / 9:35 p.m. ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jamaica National Championship Meet

JAAA National Senior& Junior Championships – 24/6/2021 to 27/6/2021

National Stadium

Event 59 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

Semi-Finals

1 Shericka Jackson 27 Mvp 10.77Q 0.9 1

2 Elaine Herah 29 Mvp 10.82Q 1.1 2

3 Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce 35 Elite Perfor 10.84Q 1.1 2

4 Briana Williams 19 Hsi/Nike 11.02Q 0.9 1

5 Natasha Morrison 29 Mvp 11.03Q 1.1 2

6 Kemba Nelson 21 Uni. OF Oregon 11.06Q 0.9 1

7 Remona Burchell 30 Sprin Tec tr 11.15q 0.9 1

8 Ashanti Moore 21 Adidas 11.19q 0.9 1