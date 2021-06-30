Jamaica announces team to the Tokyo Olympics

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Multiple global sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, reigning double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and world long jump champion Tajay Gayle headline a 62-member squad named to represent Jamaica at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games next month.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion, has been selected for the 100m and 200m double in Tokyo after winning the sprint double at the Jamaica Olympic trials with respective times of 10.71 seconds and 21.79 PB seconds.

Rio 2016 sprint double champion Thompson-Herah will defend her 100 and 200m titles, while Shericka Jackson, the world and Olympic 400m bronze medalist has been selected for the 100m and 200m as well after switching to those events at the trials.

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, will compete in both the men’s 100m and 200m, Gayle will be targeting the Olympic title in Tokyo in the men’s long jump with Fedrick Dacres, the world silver medalist in the discus, lining up in that event in Japan.

Medal hopefuls Shanieka Ricketts (Triple Jump) and Danniel Thomas-Dodd are also among the other highlighted athletes named in the team.

Jamaica team to the Tokyo Olympics

Source: Jamaica Gleaner

Male:

Tyquendo Tracey (100m)

Yohan Blake (100m/200m)

Oblique Seville (100m)

Julian Forte (100m reserve/200m/4x100m)

Jevaughn Minzie (4x100m)

Nigel Ellis (4x100m)

Rasheed Dwyer (200m)

Demish Gaye (400m)

*Christopher Taylor (400m)

Nathon Allen (400m)

Sean Bailey (4x400m)

Karayme Bartley (4x400m)

Rusheen McDonald (4x400m)

Ronald Levy (110m Hurdles)

Damion Thomas (110m Hurdles)

Hansle Parchment (110m Hurdles)

Phillip Lemonious (Reserve 110m Hurdles)

Jaheel Hyde (400m Hurdles)

Kemar Mowatt (400m Hurdles)

Leonardo Ledgister (400m Hurdles)

Tajay Gayle (Long Jump)

Carey McLeod (Long Jump/Triple Jump)

*O’Dayne Richards (Shot Put)

Fedrick Dacres (Discus)

Chad Wright (Discus)

Traves Smikle (Discus)

Javeir Brown (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Keeno Burrell (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Davonte Burnett (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Women:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m/200m)

Shericka Jackson (100m/200m)

Elaine Thompson Herah (100m/200m)

Briana Williams (Reserve 100m/4x100m)

Remona Burchell (4x100m)

Natasha Morrison (200m/4x100m)

Stephenie-Ann McPherson (400m)

Roneisha McGregor (400m)

Candice McLeod (400m)

Stacey-Ann Williams (reserve 400m/4x400m)

Tovea Jenkins (4x400m)

Junelle Bromfield (4x400m)

Natoya Goule (800m)

Megan Tapper (100m Hurdles)

Yanique Thompson (100m Hurdles)

Britany Anderson (100m Hurdles)

Danielle Williams (Reserve 100m Hurdles)

Janieve Russell (400m Hurdles)

Ronda Whyte (400m Hurdles)

Leah Nugent (400m Hurdles)

Shian Salmon (Reserve 400m Hurdles)

*Aisha Praught (1500m)

Tissanna Hickling (Long Jump)

*Chanice Porter (Long Jump)

Shanieka Ricketts (Triple Jump)

Kimberly Williams (Triple Jump)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Shot Put)

*Lloydricia Cameron (Shot Put)

Shadae Lawrence (Discus)

*Shanice Love (Discus)



Tiffany James (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Charokee Young (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Kemba Nelson (4x400m Mixed Relay)

NOTE: * = World Ranking Quota Acceptance