Main News

Jeremy Wariner backing Cherry to upset Norman at the US Trials

Three-time Olympic champion Jeremy Wariner is backing Michael Cherry to beat Micheal Norman and Randolph Ross in the 400m final in Eugene.

Published

Michael-Cherry-Michael-Norman-men-400m
Michael Cherry, and Michael Norman competes in the men's 400m. Photo by Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

Can Michael Cherry spring an upset against a world-class men’s 400 meters field at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday? Former world and Olympic champion Jeremy Wariner seems to think so.

The men’s 400m final is slated to take place at 10:15 pm ET at the brand-spanking-new Hayward Field in Eugene, Sunday night, and the race will include more than a handful of starters who are receiving votes to take the title.

However, three-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion in the 400m, Wariner, is backing Cherry to take down favorite Michael Norman and qualify for his first Olympic Games in the event.

“I’m going with @MCJR__ tonight,” wrote Wariner on his official Twitter account in reference to who will win the men’s quarter-mile finals on Sunday.

Wariner, the 2004 Athens Olympic champion who also won gold medalists at the 2005 and 2007 World Championships, believes Cherry has looked most comfortable throughout the rounds.

The 37-year-old is also hoping to see NCAA champion and world-leader Randolph Ross performs well after a long collegiate season, which only ended last week.

“Cherry has looked the easiest the first two rounds,” added Wariner. “I hope Ross legs aren’t too tired. Three rounds last week and three more this week is rough.”

Ross posted a time of 43.85 seconds to capture the NCAA championships, making him one of the main contenders to secure the title here in Eugene. He finished third in his heat on Friday and then took second to Norman in his semi-final heat on Saturday.

However, I still believe the North Carolina A&T sophomore has more left in the tank, as he was clearly backing off and managing the rounds this weekend at the trials.

The men’s 400m field is completed by the experienced Vernon Norwood, Ross’ North Carolina A&T teammate Trevor Stewart, Bryce Deadmon of Texas A&M, Elija Godwin of Georgia, and Wil London.

In this article:, ,
