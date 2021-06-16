Kojo Musah sets Danish 100m record in Kladno

KLADNO, CZECH REPUBLIC — Kojo Musah smashed the Danish record on his way to winning the men’s 100m at the 2021 Kladno hází a Kladenské Memoriály – World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting – in the Czech Republic on Tuesday (15).

Improving Denmark’s 100m National Record

Musah, who entered the meeting with a lifetime best of 10.29 seconds, lowered his personal best to 10.17 (1.3m/s), en route to taking down the national record.

The four-time Denmark national champion who is enjoying his best year thus far, has run four of his top five 100m times this season after coming off a solid indoor campaign where he set seven personal bests and two national records in the 60m dash.

Poland’s Przemysław Słowikowski ran a season’s best of 10.27s to finish second in the 100m in Kladno, with Great Britain’s Andrew Robertson clocking 10.38s for third.

Musah ended the day on Tuesday with another personal best after he stopped the clock at 20.62 seconds when finishing second to Gediminas Truskauskas 20.53 (0.3m/s) in the 200m. Home favorite Tomáš Němejc (CZE) won the second section in personal best of 20.76s for third overall.

Personal Best For Belo In The Shot

Meanwhile, Francisco Belo heaved a lifetime best and meeting record mark of 21.27m to win the men’s shot put. The 30-year-old Portuguese achieved his best mark in the opening round of the competition before throwing 20.98m and 20.81m in round three and five, respectively.

Belo got the better of Czech Republic European indoor champion Tomas Stanek who threw a season’s best mark of 21.00m for second place.

There was a national record in the women’s shot put as Fanny Roos of Sweden found her best form in the fourth round of the contest to throw 19.34m and also improved her personal best. Roos’ best effort on Tuesday saw her adding one centimeter to the national record she set over the weekend en route to taking down the meeting record in the process.

The 2021 European Indoor silver medalist from Torun, easily defeated Katharina Maisch of Germany who did 17.82m and Briton’s Amelia Strickler (17.65m).

Meeting Records Also Fall In Kladno

Elsewhere in Kladno, on Tuesday, Ama Pipi of Great Britain won the women’s 400m with a personal best of 51.08s to set a new meeting record. Italian Irene Siragusa captured the women’s 100m and 200m sprint double in 11.41 and 22.99, while Algeria’s Mohamed Belachir won the men’s 800m in a meeting record of 1:46.01.

Setting meeting records as well were Simas Bertasius of Lithuania in the men’s 1500m with 3:37.97 and Hungary’s Bianka Bartha-Kéri in the women’s 800m with 2:01.77.

Results from the meeting will be here