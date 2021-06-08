Letesenbet Gidey breaks Hassan’s 10,000m world record

Two days after Sifan Hassan ran a time of 29:06.82 in Hengelo, to set a world 10,000m record, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey broke the mark by more than five seconds at the Ethiopian trials on the same track in The Netherlands.

Letesenbet Gidey Now Targeting Sub-29 Minutes

Gidey, who improved Hassan’s world record with a smashing run of 29:01.03 on Tuesday, says she expected to break the mark and is now targeting a time under 29-minutes.

“I expected to run a world record,” said the Ethiopian star. “I’d like to try to break the world record again and break 29 minutes.”

The 23-year-old is now the first woman to hold both the 5000m and 10,000m world records since Ingrid Kristiansen did so from 1986-1993.

Gidey, the world silver medallist finished well clear of second-place finisher Tsigie Gebreselama, who was more than a minute behind in 30:06.01, while Tsehay Gemechu was even further behind in third at 30:19.29.

The men’s 10,000m was much closer though, with Selemon Barega coming out on top in 26:49.51 to beat Yomif Kejelcha, who ran 26:49.73.

Elsewhere, at the Ethiopian trials in Hengelo, on Tuesday, Gudaf Tsegay clocked the fifth-fastest time in history to win the women’s 5000m with an impressive 14:13.32, while Getnet Wale, stepped out of the comfort of the Steeplechase event to win the men’s event in a time of 12:53.28.