LSU leads NCAA Outdoor Championships men's point standings: Day 1
Maswanganyi ready to upset Laird In sprints?

Florida's Thomas Mardal wins Hammer title at 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Day 1 schedule: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9

How to watch 2021 Victoria International Track Classic: Preview

When are the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, how to watch live?

McLaughlin runs 400m hurdles WL, 52.83 - photos

How to watch and follow the 2021 Music City Track Carnival

How to watch the USATF Showcase live stream

Thompson-Herah at the double, Bromell runs 9.77 in Miramar

Pre-championships favorite LSU leads the men’s points standings at the end of the first day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday night (10).

After six completed finals on day one, LSU leads the way with 24 points, seven more than second-place Mississippi State which is on 17pts. The men 10000m, pole vault, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, and hammer throw were the contested finals on Wednesday night.

Kansas is third in the points standings with 13.5pts, followed by Texas and Kentucky with 12pts each rounding out the top five teams. Stephen F. Austin, Tulsa, Arizona State, BYU, and Florida all ended the first day of action with 10 points apiece.

Day 2: 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Schedule, Watch Live

JuVaughn Harrison led the way for LSU with victory in the men’s long jump after stretching out to 8.27m to take the gold medal. Isaac Grimes of Florida State was second with 8.05m, while Carey McLeod of Tennessee collected the bronze with 7.94m.

Tzuriel Pedigo added another title and 10 more points on the day for the Tigers when he won the Javelin throw with a new lifetime best of 76.98m. The LSU freshman got the better of Mississippi State’s DJ Jonsson who did 76.73 and Auburn’s Cade Antonucci who finished with a personal best of 76.14m for third.

Tulsa got on the board after senior Patrick Dever ran a personal best and meeting record of 27:41.87 to win the men’s 10,000m runs, as 16 of the 23 finishers clocked life time bests.

Thomas Mardal of Florida captured the men’s hammer throw with a new personal best mark and school record of 76.74m. Kansas’ Gleb Dudarev threw 74.53m for second place with the bronze medal going to Minnesota’s Kostas Zaltos, who did a personal best of 71.21m.

Elsewhere, Branson Ellis of Stephen F. Austin took the top honor in the men’s pole vault with 5.70m, while the shot put contest went to Turner Washington of Arizona State after he did 21.10m to set a PB and collegiate-best for 2021.

NCAA Outdoor Championships Men’s Day 1 Point Standings

[six out of 21 scored events]
1 LSU 24
2 Miss State 17
3 Kansas 13.5
4 Texas 12
4 Kentucky 12
6 Stephen F. Austin 10
6 Tulsa 10
6 Arizona State 10
6 BYU 10
6 Florida 10
11 Florida State 9
12 Arizona 7
13 South Dakota 6
13 Tennessee 6
13 Auburn 6
13 Minnesota 6
13 Northern Arizona 6
18 Georgetown 5
18 Iowa State 5
18 Michigan 5
18 N. Carolina A&T 5
18 Sam Houston 5
23 Virginia Tech 4
23 Colorado St. 4
23 North Dakota State 4
26 UCLA 3
26 Alabama 3
26 Hofstra 3
26 Idaho 3
26 SE Louisiana 3
31 Stanford 2
31 Northern Iowa 2
33 UTEP 1.5
34 Washington 1
34 Oklahoma 1

