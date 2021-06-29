Connect with us

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The Meeting Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on 9 will see Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo going head-to-head.

Published

Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61
Gabby Thomas running 21.61 seconds to win the 200m at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials title

MONCO — A world-class women’s 200m field has been assembled for the Wanda Diamond League – Meeting Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on 9 July, as Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and Blessing Okagbare will battle one another in what could be a preview of the Olympic final.

Thomas, the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials champion, is currently the fastest woman 200m runner alive after posting the third-fastest time ever in the event she clocked 21.61 seconds over the weekend. Only world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner has ever gone faster.

The rising American star will line up alongside Jamaica’s multiple global gold medallist Fraser-Pryce, who was also in superb form this past weekend after clocking a lifetime best of 21.79s to complete a sprint double at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials on her way to copping a sprint double.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo ready for Olympic 200m showdown

Adding to the quality field is reigning Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo who is ranked No. 8 in the world with a season’s best of 22.03s. The Bahamian, however, has a personal best of 21.74s from 2019, and has gone under 22-seconds four times already in her career.

Meanwhile, 2013 world bronze medallist Okagbare of Nigeria is also entered in the event and she has a career-best of 22.04s in the event, set in 2018.

However, the talented sprinter has been in top form this season, which was identified with a wind-assisted 10.63s for 100m earlier this month.

READ: Taliyah Brooks collapses during Heptathlon at U.S. Olympic trials

Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji who owns a PB of 22.26s, has also been confirmed to join the world-class line in Monaco.

