Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games
Advertisement

Just In

Hassan's 10,000m world record highlights 2021 FBK Games

Just In

Where to watch 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo live stream

Just In Main News

Thompson-Herah, Briana Williams advanced to finals: NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

Thompson-Herah hunts sprint double at NACAC New Life Invitational

Just In

How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Just In

Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Games

Mo Farah finishes 8th at the European 10,000m Cup And British Olympic Trials and failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Will Farah retire now?

Published

BIRMINGHAM, England — Mo Farah’s return to the track ended in disappointment after he fell well short of the Olympic qualifying standard in the European 10,000m Cup And British Olympic Trials at Birmingham University in Birmingham on Saturday (5).

Farah Faded To Eighth In Birmingham

The four-time Olympic champion, who was hoping to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Games, had not competed in the 10,000m since winning the event in 2017 and was seeking to hit the qualifying mark this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the 38-year-old could only manage an eighth-place finish overall in a time of 27 minutes, and 50.64 seconds, which was short of the required time of 27:28.00.

Farah, who finished behind fellow Briton Marc Scott – who was seventh overall with 27:49.94 – has until June 27 to achieve the Olympic standard.

However, he was understandably disappointed about his performance, which fell well short of his personal best of 26:46.57, and there are reports that the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic champion might not continue his track comeback and could very well hang up his spikes again.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morhad Amdouni of France was the winner of the event with a time of 27:23.39, as the top six finishers all posted personal best times under the lights in Birmingham. Bashir Abdi of Belgium was second in 27:24.41, with Carlos Mayo of Spain taking third place in 27:25.00.

McColgan Wins, Judd Hits Olympic Standard

Meanwhile, the women’s elite race was captured by Great Britain’s Eilish McColgan, who used to a strong finish to overtake Israel’s Selamawit Teferi in the closing meters to break the tape at 31:19.21.

Teferi grabbed second place with a personal best time of 31:19.50, while Jess Judd was full of emotion after she dipped inside the Olympic standard of 31:25 with her third-place finishing performances of 31:20.84.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Judd, who missed out on competing at Rio 2016 is set to compete at the Olympics for the first time.

Verity Ockenden broke 32 minutes to finish fourth in 31:43.70 but was outside the Olympic qualifying time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Mo-Farah-World_Championships_gold_medal Mo-Farah-World_Championships_gold_medal

Main News

How to watch European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials

The European 10,000m Cup and British Olympic Trials will be streamed live online from the University of Birmingham track on Saturday, June 5.

3 days ago
Kenenisa Bekele Kenenisa Bekele

Main News

Bekele Joins Farah and Kipchoge In London Marathon Field

LONDON -- Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele confirmed he will join Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge on the start line on 22 April for the...

January 21, 2018
Usain Bolt Usain Bolt

Main News

Bolt Leads Jamaica In The 4x100m In London: Watch Live On Day 9

Usain Bolt will be hoping for a winning departure party when he anchors Jamaica in the final of the men's 4x100m relays at the...

August 12, 2017
Mo Farah of Great Britain Mo Farah of Great Britain

Main News

Mo Farah Says US President Donald Trump “Made me an Alien”

The travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump is not only affecting regular travelers, as Olympic champion and track star Mo Farah speaks.

January 29, 2017